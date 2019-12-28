I shifted into “drive” and the car lurched forward. Even a lurch was progress. Snow scraped against the undercarriage of the car and I gave it some gas … just a little, but too much. The rear end slid around, and the westbound car was now pointed south.
“What’s wrong?” Steven asked from the back seat.
I considered my answer carefully; there were a lot of “snow” adjectives running through my mind, and all of them would get me in trouble if 5-year old Steven repeated them to Carla.
“We’re stuck,” I said.
“How come?”
“The snow is too deep,” I said. “The car can’t get through it.”
Led Zeppelin IV was playing on the car stereo. In the ultimate show of frustration, I turned it off.
I shifted into reverse and bought myself a few inches to work. Back in “drive” I turned the steering wheel hard to the right, but this time we didn’t even lurch.
“We’re going to have to walk,” I told Steven. In the rearview mirror I saw a look of concern that seemed out of place under the festive red pom-pom of his stocking cap.
“But, Dad,” he said. “A policeman came to my school. He said if you get stuck in the snow you should stay in your car and wait for help. If you try to walk …” and he lowered his voice: “… you could die.”
Thirty feet away the garage door was standing open, mocking me. “Drive right in!” it seemed to be saying. “Oh, that’s right, you can’t … you’re STUCK!”
“The policeman was right,” I said, “if you’re in a place you don’t know, or you can’t see where you’re going. But we’re just walking up to the house. We’ll be fine.”
He seemed skeptical.
I stepped out of the car, opened Steven’s door and unbuckled his seat belt. He jumped out in the same spot where we wash the car during the two weeks that make up summer in Minnesota. The front wheels had dug an impressive furrow in the snow; letting it melt was no longer an option if I hoped to use the car any time before Memorial Day.
A veil of snow blew off the garage roof and the car engine ticked as it cooled.
“Dad got the car stuck in the driveway!” Steven announced as we stepped into the house. He stomped his feet, and snow avalanched onto the floor.
“Do you need some help getting it out?” Carla asked.
“Nah, I’ll just dig the snow away from the tires … it’ll come right out,” I said with more confidence than I felt.
“It’ll melt,” I’d told myself when the season’s first inch of snow fell in November. By the next day it had. Most of the three inches of snow that fell just after Thanksgiving melted, too. But December brought snow every other day.
By the end of January the driveway was down to one lane.
The groundhog saw his shadow in February (many “snow” adjectives also work for groundhogs), and March lived up to its reputation as Minnesota’s snowiest month.
Today’s snowfall … five inches and counting … turned the driveway from “challenging” to “impassable”. I grabbed a shovel from the corner of the garage and trudged down the driveway toward the car. After 10 minutes I’d moved enough snow away from the front tires to get down to the concrete; my back was sore after five.
I barely heard the little voice over the howl of the wind: “Can I help, Dad?” Steven was standing knee-deep in snow, clutching a yellow plastic pail and a toy shovel the size of a serving spoon. We’d used the same pail-and-shovel the previous summer to build what we proclaimed “The Best Sand Castle Ever”.
I leaned on the handle of my shovel, and suddenly my back felt better. “Yeah,” I said. “I could really use some help!”
He smiled the way kids do when they know they’re being helpful, knelt next to a rear tire and started spooning snow into his plastic bucket.
“Should I see if we’re unstuck?” I asked 15minutes later.
“Yeah!”
“OK,” I said. “You go stand on the porch … I’ll see if we shoveled enough.”
I climbed into the car and eased it into “drive.” The car scrabbled and clawed its way through the snow and rolled into the garage with a relieved sigh. By the time I got out of the car, Steven was waiting in the driveway, his face beaming.
“We did it!” he shouted.
“I couldn’t have done it without you!” I said.
“Really?”
“Really!” I said, brushing snow off a red pom-pom. “Let’s go have some hot chocolate!”
“With marshmallows?” he asked hopefully.
We sat in the kitchen, drank hot chocolate topped with extra marshmallows and watched snow pile up in the driveway. I won’t be able to let this one melt, but when it comes time to shovel it, I know where I can find a good helper.