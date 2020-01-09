Dear Dave: I work with so many people who only think about themselves and hardly ever think about and thank the other workers who have helped them be successful. I think that we should be grateful to have other people in our lives who reach out and provide us assistance when we need it. I try to thank people when they help me. I believe this is the best way to be appreciative of what others do for me. Your thoughts? -- D
Dear D: I, too, have worked with others who only take whatever they can and pay little to no attention to thanking the co-workers who have helped them in so many ways. In addition, I have seen co-workers only being nice to others to get what they want, and once they got what they wanted, they treated those individuals like mud.
Many managers I know have shifted their view about praising people for their contributions, if, in fact, their contributions were only made possible because others have helped them and they fail to mention the support from others. Simply, we all should be grateful for the help and guidance others have given us and to broadly proclaim that they have helped us – and not pretend that we did everything by ourselves.
I cannot say enough about the value of practicing gratitude – making a deliberate point of being grateful for all that we have – and for all of the benefits being grateful provides to our happiness and well-being. I believe we all have seen how a simple and sincere “thank you” has been warmly received by those who have assisted us in some way. Such a small thing can produce huge feelings of appreciation.
When I was in sales and sales management, I made it a rule to thank my customers for their business. After receiving an order, I would look my customer in the eye and provide my warmest and most sincere, “Thank you.” It was a little thing to do for some substantial business that took place. I could tell that my customers appreciated my thanks – I could see it in their body language and when they simply said, “You’re welcome.
At our places of work, in our neighborhoods, when we are shopping, and at the organizations and clubs we are part of, there are numerous things taking place, not least of which are people helping people. During these times, we should just make it a point to remember that we must say thanks for the help we get. People will make it a point to provide “extra help” to those who are grateful for their help. Conversely, I think people might offer only “minimal help” to those who do not express gratitude. It just works this way.
Gratitude at work
The other day, I was shopping for some clothes and this young sales clerk was helping an elderly couple buy a suit for the man. As I listened from my dressing room – and I tried not to pry – but, I could tell how helpful the clerk was, how he talked professionally and warmly to the couple, and how he offered some great advice about the care of the clothes they were buying. It warmed my heart, and I am sure the conversation warmed the hearts of the couple, too. This young man will go far.
I think gratitude is the glue that binds us together as humans. I found it interesting that some recent research suggests that people often make a critical mistake when expressing gratitude: They focus on how they feel – how happy they are, how they have benefited from the help – rather than focusing on those who have helped them.
Gratitude shows how responsible we are by appreciating those who were responsible with their help. At a deeper level, we can tell others how thankful we are because they have gone out of their way to assist us. This often means that people have dropped everything they were doing to lend us a hand. How cool is that? Their motives are not to make you fall all over them because they helped you. Rather, they are helping you in some unselfish way, because they realize that they will need help with something in the future and they would appreciate someone helping them in the same manner.
Remember this the next time you receive support from another individual. People offering help want to see themselves positively (without boasting), which is difficult for them to do when you are busy talking about yourself.