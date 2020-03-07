It's 2:17 in the morning.
The sound was quieter than a whisper -- footed pajamas padding softly across the carpeted floor -- and it brought me instantly awake.
A tiny shadow shuffled around to my side of the bed, and in the blue/green glow from the clock radio I could see his hair sticking up in wild tangles.
“Steven? Why are you out of bed?”
He rubbed his eyes with tiny fists, and there was a quiver in his voice: “I had a bad dream.”
“It’s OK,” I said, my mind still foggy with sleep. “It was just a dream ... it wasn’t real.”
The windows were open just enough to let in the season’s first warm breeze, and somewhere in the distance two owls carried on a middle-of-the-night conversation.
“It was really scary,” he said after a moment’s pause, as if he was trying to remember the details, or trying not to. In the faint light I could make out the images of Pooh and Piglet on his pajamas.
“Would you like me to come sit in your room until you fall back asleep?” I asked. The transition to a Big Boy Bed had been surprisingly easy. But the transition also meant the end of our nightly rocking chair ritual, which I missed more than he did. The chair was still in his room, and I found myself hoping he wasn’t too old for me to rock him to sleep.
Sometimes I’m too much like a Hallmark card for my own good.
“Um, is it okay if I sleep here with you?” he asked, interrupting my reverie.
The Parent Manual probably has a chapter for dealing with those “Can I sleep with you?” nights, but it couldn’t hear the trembling in his voice or smell the soapy scent that remained from his bedtime bath.
“Sure,” I said, peeling the covers back. “Can you climb in by yourself?”
“Uh-huh.”
He pulled himself up into bed and I tossed the covers back in place. He turned to face away from me and we nestled together like spoons, and he moved my free arm so it was draped across him.
“Better?” I asked.
“Uh-huh.”
We lay quietly and eavesdropped on the owls.
“Did you have bad dreams when you were a boy?” he asked when the hooting stopped.
“I still do sometimes,” I said. “Scary -- or sad. But they’re kind of like a pretend story, and they always disappear when I wake up.”
“It didn’t SEEM like a pretend story …”
“Sometimes dreams can be pretty realistic,” I said. We were quiet for a few minutes before I asked “Do you want to tell me about your bad dream?”
“It was really scary,” he said, his voice still quivering.
“You don’t have to tell me if you don’t want to.”
“Maybe in the morning,” he said after a moment, adding hopefully: “Do your dreams really go away when you wake up?”
“The bad ones do,” I said. “But I can usually remember the good ones. I have a lot of dreams that I’m flying. I’m not in an airplane or anything, and I don’t have to flap my arms. I just kind of … float. And I can look down at the trees and the river and our house. One time I floated over mom while she was working in the garden and she looked up and waved at me.”
“I hope I have a dream like that someday,” he said. The quiver was gone.
“One time I had a dream that was kind of scary and funny at the same time,” I said softly. “I dreamt that I forgot to put pants on … and when I got to work, I was just wearing my underwear.”
“Did you have to come home and put pants on?” he asked in a voice that had grown thick.
“No,” I said. “I was on the radio … nobody knew it but me.”
His breathing settled into the rhythm of a deep, untroubled sleep. I hope mom’s waving up at you right now.
I undraped my arm just long enough to pulled the bedclothes up around our chins. Through the open window the night air carried the distant sound of a train whistle, which was somehow both achingly lonely and as comforting as an old friend. And just before I drifted off to sleep, I silently made Steven a promise: I’ll always do my best to protect you from bad dreams and things that go bump in the night.
That’s part of my job as Dad.
It says so in The Parent Manual.