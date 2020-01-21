It's Friday — the first big snowfall of the new decade, the 20s!— and we're at work, looking out the window at the magic and wonderment!
"Great Zeus! Some sort of cold white feathers are falling from what appears to be giant marshmallows stuck to the earth's blue ceiling!"
For me, though, the snowstorm is also my reminder that I haven't yet restocked and repacked our Car Survival Kit for this year.
I have been doing this for 21 or so years, ever since our first kid, daughter Hadley, was born.
Because, well, I had seen the news stories — and there’s one every year — about the family that, during a cross-country winter trip, takes a wrong turn and ends up impossibly stuck in the snow on some seasonal road.
This is something that could easily happen to Lindy and me. I would be the guy that won’t turn back, that believes he can maneuver the minivan over the next stretch of rutted road. Lindy, for her part, can’t read a map to save her life, which could very well turn out to be the case.
My Car Survival Kit plan was solidified when I secretly watched, late one night when Lindy was asleep, a made-for-TV movie on the Oxygen Network.
"Snowbound: The Jim and Jennifer Stolpa Story," tells the harrowing and true tale of a family that, during a cross-country Christmas trip, takes a wrong turn and ends up impossibly stuck in the snow on some seasonal road. It stars Neil Patrick Harris — the guy who played Doogie Howser.
Here’s the synopsis:
Days 1-5: After taking a wrong turn on a snowy mountain road, Doogie gets the truck stuck. For the next 92 movie minutes, Doogie and his wife trudge through the snow carrying their newborn son. Their tennis-shoed and cotton-socked feet do not effectively wick away water; toes become black and frostbitten.
Days 6-8: The Howsers huddle in a cave. The wife's unable to walk; the baby is ominously quiet. Doogie decides to walk on and, just when it looks like he can't walk any more, finds help. But are the rescuers too late? They're having trouble rousing the woman; the baby is ominously lethargic.
Day 9: (Warning: plot spoiler follows.) It's not until they come back from a commercial break — with the couple holding hands in hospital beds pushed together — do we finally hear the joyous cry of the baby as the nurse carries him in. The baby’s fine, and the Howsers cry with joy, though they've lost large chunks of their feet to frostbite.
So, back in 1999, with a new baby and a long Christmas drive ahead of us, I decided to put together our first Car Survival Kit. I bought a waterproof duffle bag and stocked it with neatly wound jumper cables and wind-up flashlights, first aid kits and wax-dipped matchsticks, silver space blankets and water purification tablets. The bag is bright orange and can double as a bucket.
Every year since then, I take out the Car Survival Kit for the annual inspection. I unpack everything and lay it on the living room floor, explaining to the family how it all works.
Lindy, I know, thinks it’s all a bit silly. She figures that, in an emergency, we’ll just phone for help. But she also regularly forgets her phone. She once forgot to bring her iPhone when we went to the iPhone store to get her iPhone fixed.
Last week, when I went to get the Car Survival Kit out of the van, it was not in its regular spot — the small storage area underneath the center seats.
“Oh, I forgot,” Lindy explained. “I had to take that out before our trip to Michigan at Christmas. “We didn’t have enough room for all the gifts.”