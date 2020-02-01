“Almost ready,” I said, moving Dave Osborn five yards deeper into the backfield; Osborn wasn’t going to get the ball, but my brother didn’t know that. He wasn’t fooled.
“OK,” I said. “Ready.”
I flipped the switch on the power cord. The house lights dimmed and the field began to vibrate.
Bill Brown took the ball, and a huge hole opened just off left tackle. But Brown was about to improvise; he headed for the sidelines, cut back toward midfield, turned a nearly perfect circle at the Miami 45, stopped to do something that looked like the hokey-pokey at the 35, picked up a nice block from Grady Alderman and headed toward the end zone.
MY end zone.
The field in front of him was clear as Brown crossed the 30. The 25. The 20.
The rest of the Vikings and the Dolphins were still involved in a scrum on the other end of the field
“It’s going to be a safety!” my brother yelled, already reaching for the scoreboard to add two points to his score.
Brown crossed the 15 . The 10. But at the five yard line he veered toward the sideline, finally going out of bounds at the three.
I breathed a sigh of relief. Shoulda handed off to Osborn.
“What is it now?” I asked.
“Fourth and 82,” my brother said. “Gonna go for it?”
“Punt,” I said. “What’s the score?”
“56 to nothing.”
I’m confident the Vikings will do better in the second quarter.
I’d circled the game in the J. C. Penney Christmas catalog, and would have been happy with the tabletop version. But the biggest present under the tree that Christmas turned out to be the deluxe edition, a free-standing gridiron nearly the size of a card table.
“You’re The Coach!” the box screamed. “You Call The Plays!”
The gridiron was a lurid green, and the far side of the field featured a photo mural of thousands of energetic football fans. The scoreboard was mounted at the top of the stadium; the good guys were trailing, but it was still early. The game came with every member of the Vikings and the Dolphins miniaturized to an inch-and-a-half, each set atop a plastic base that matched the color of the field. Plastic prongs on the bottom of the base could be positioned to make the players move the way you wanted.
At least that’s what the instructions said …
I punted from my own end zone, and after the Purple People Eaters put on an impressive defensive stand, my brother connected with a 91-yard field goal, which might still be an NFL record.
It was 59-0 when Mom called us down to supper.
I’d bought a football magazine so I could make sure every player got the right uniform number from the sheet of decals that came with the game … Fran Tarkenton’s number 10. Alan Page’s 88. Carl Eller’s 81. Mick Tingelhoff’s 53. And even before we played the first game, I pored over the catalog that came with it, dreaming of buying a mini version of every NFL team … playing every game of every season! I’d get a notebook and keep statistics!
Maybe in MY league the Vikings would win the Super Bowl!
The Dolphins kicked off after supper, and when I finally found the ball … a football-shaped piece of felt half an inch long … under the bed amid the socks and dust bunnies, the Vikings started a new set of downs from the 20.
Granted, I was down by 59, but I felt the momentum shifting.
And the one thing my brother wouldn’t be expecting on first-and-10 was Tarkenton carrying on a quarterback-keeper. It would have worked, too, if Ron Yary hadn’t tipped over. Flat on his back, Yary DID manage to keep every Dolphin defender away from Tarkenton, but Tarkenton couldn’t get past him, either, and the play turned into a 22-man pig-pile. After 30 seconds we declared a “do over.”
We repositioned our players, and Dave Osborn took the next hand-off. He spun in a tight little circle at the 14 while Milt Sunde banged himself repeatedly against the goalpost.
Bud Grant would not have been pleased.
“What are you doing up there?” Dad called up the stairs. He didn’t sound happy.
“Playing football,” I called back down.
“Well stop it … the lights are flickering.”
I flipped the switch, the lights dimmed one more time and Dave Osborn stopped spinning.
The first game at Conradt Stadium turned out to be the last. The game took five hours over three days, and I reluctantly conceded defeat.
Final score: Miami 73, Minnesota 0.
But I still think the Vikings were going to make a big comeback in the second half.