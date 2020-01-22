I've always made New Year's Resolutions. This year, though, I'm behind. I was ill during the first week of 2020, so instead of making resolutions, I watched Downton Abbey. I watched The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. I watched Ally McBeal.
If you would've asked me, then, what I was resolving to do in 2020, I would've said: Speak with a British accent, live in 1960s New York, and become a 20-something lawyer.
But now I'm thinking more clearly.
I'm starting this column from a downtown Minneapolis hotel room, where I'm fulfilling one New Year's resolution that I didn't even realize I wanted to make until now.
And that is to get away. Or maybe it's to do the unexpected. Or to shake up the routine.
Clearly, I need to spend some time fine-tuning my 2020 goals. But, even if I don't have the wording down yet, I do know that getting away for the weekend — breaking out of my routine and doing something unusual — fits into my 2020 plan.
Some of you assume I already do this. I run into you around town and you say, "You're always doing interesting things" or "When's your next crazy escapade?"
But I've got to tell you: That's not so true lately. Between work and school and house and routine and colds and weather and — let's just call it what it is — laziness, my most recent adventures have consisted of warm blankets and Netflix.
It's time to get my get-up-and-go back.
So today I'm in a Minneapolis hotel room — a room I booked for no reason other than I thought it would be cool to get away.
What's next? Well, my sisters have asked me to run a half marathon. In May. That's actually kind of annoying because 10 years ago, when I was actually running, they had zero interest in joining me. But now that I'm not running, they're all in.
It's also annoying because a May half marathon is ridiculously and probably dangerously too close for someone like me — someone whose last "run" was November's Turkey Trot when A PERSON WALKING A CORGI PASSED ME. (My friend Jodie calls it Corgi-gate.)
Despite this, you and I both know I'm probably signing up for that half marathon. Because this is the year of shaking things up. And a 13-mile race qualifies.
I also resolve to do more of what really matters this year.
I'm staring down the empty nest, Reader-Friends. By the time 2020 is over, my younger son will be a high school graduate. So much of my adult life has been wrapped up in being a mom — and in being his mom. And while that's not changing, the logistics of it will.
In a few short months, I will be, THANK HEAVENS, done with all things Rochester Public Schools. And, listen, I'm a fan of RPS. But I will do a happy dance the day I get no more school district emails and phone calls. The day I don't need to remember to call in to the Century office to tell Caryn Vagt that Bergen won't be in school because he has a cold. OR, more accurately, calling in to tell Caryn Vagt that I forgot to call the day before but Bergen actually WAS excused.
I will be, THANK HEAVENS, done with making sure my kid's left for school by 7-something a.m. Done with keeping track of where he is all day — at school, at work, at ski practice, at music practice, at Ella's, but rarely at home. Done with making sure our kitchen is stocked with frozen pizzas and sandwich meat and tortillas.
I'll still be parenting. But it's a different kind of parenting. And that kind of parenting leaves a lot of nights and weekends open. So, as I look ahead to what 2020 will bring, how do I resolve to spend those days?
I know how I don't want to spend them. And that's feeling bored or lonely or stagnant. I don't want to end 2020 with my greatest achievement being all the series I got through on Netflix. (Though that "Downton Abbey?" Best cold-season pastime ever.)
And so, in 2020, I think my resolution is to live with the awareness that this stage of life is not the slowing-down stage. It's not the end of something. It's the beginning.
Mostly that means I need to get off the couch and act like it.