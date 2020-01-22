Weather Alert

...MESSY MORNING COMMUTE EXPECTED... .SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS EXPECTED THIS MORNING. THIS WILL LIKELY IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. TAKE IT SLOW THIS MORNING AND GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&