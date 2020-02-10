The world — in a 10-year-old's conviction — was nearly certain to end in October 1962 when the Cuban missile crisis brought the United States and the Soviet Union to the brink of war.
To an extent, the world did end.
Our class had practiced the drills, which involved scooting under desks with our hands locked over our heads, semi-seriously. We were aware where the fallout shelter was, but thought it would never be used.
The nuclear age, which began when bombs were dropped to speed the end of World War II and to save American lives, started a heated arms race between communism and democracy.
The United States, in its effort to win, conducted 100 above-ground bomb explosions in the Nevada desert from 1951 until 1962. Many more tests were conducted in the Marshall Islands and several isolated islands to devastating effect.
Nuclear fallout entered the food chain when milk came from cows that ate contaminated grass. Fruit and vegetable producers feared consumers would stop buying their products. Some health experts estimate the fallout ultimately killed more people in the United States than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
A ban on above-ground testing was agreed to by the United States and the Soviet Union in the summer of 1962. President John Kennedy and the Soviet Union’s Nikita Khrushchev held humanity’s fate in their hands. Deaths from a war with the Soviets would be in the millions, and the nuclear winter that would follow might make life impossible.
When I got off the school bus to start that October weekend of grave uncertainty, Mother was gathering ground cherries from the garden. Most would be the main ingredient in jam and the rest for pie. Doubt about whether we would ever eat the fruit of her labor wasn’t unfounded.
President Kennedy had placed a blockade on Cuba and demanded that the Soviets dismantle missile sites placed there. We knew the Soviets would target North Dakota missile silos and that we would be in an indirect line of fire.
Mary — a niece who was enamored with her mother’s magazines that featured Bigfoot and Adolph Hitler sightings and other weird phenomena — also was convinced the end was at hand. She had help in that regard from end-timers who had predicted the year when the earth would stop spinning.
Astrologer Jeanne Dixon, who had a great following, said the world would end in 1962. Throughout history, people have tried to predict earth’s destruction.
Camille Flammarion was certain the end would come with Halley's Comet in 1910; Evangelist Pat Robertson set the date for 1982. The most prolific and stubborn end-timers may be Harold Camping, who determined the date 12 times based on Biblical numbers.
Polling conducted in 20 countries as recently as 2012 found that 22 percent of Americans think the world will end in their lifetimes; the percentage is only slightly less in European and Asian countries. Many psychologists say the reasons people believe the end is near relates to reducing the fear of their own deaths and the dangers present in everyday living.
The Cuban crisis ended in compromise, but those of us who grew up in the 1960s had little time to catch our breath. Kennedy was fatally shot in 1963, Khrushchev was overthrown, and the fight between competing ideologies continued in Europe and southeast Asia.
The upheaval continued through the decade.
“What is the world coming to?’’ Mother asked as she called upstairs with the news that Robert Kennedy had been shot.
1968 had already been a terrible year. Martin Luther King had been assassinated, rioting raged in Detroit and elsewhere, and the Vietnam conflict continued.
Mother, who hadn’t allowed Great Depression struggles and other challenges to destroy her optimism, said she feared the world I would grow up in. Here it is 2020, and I worry the same about what grandson Elliot will deal with in adulthood.