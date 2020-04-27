Herman the German – a moniker given him out of respect for teaching lessons absent from textbooks – left an indelible mark. We worked together during a summer spraying ditch weeds with herbicide.
The chemical, applied without the benefit of a face mask, invariably left us with headaches at the end of the day. His cure involved horseradish and wild onions found growing in forest edges.
Herman was a storyteller who sprinkled liberal amounts of fiction with fact. He claimed to be a dowser so skilled that well drillers relied on him to find water sources 60 feet beneath the ground when they could not. It was a gift bestowed without any merit, he said.
Dowsers, also called diviners and water witches, were once held in great regard in farm country where well-drilling was laborious and expensive. Some diviners used metal rods, but many used forked sticks held firmly in both hands. Water was found when the butt end between the forks pointed downward.
Dowsing was also used to find precious metals by the 16th century. The search for riches through witching was condemned by nearly all religions. Martin Luther was among those who said the practice violated the first commandment and amounted to a cultish abomination.
The 20th century’s most famous dowser was Leicester Glataker, who founded a witching company and traveled the world finding water for sheiks and other royalty. His calling card was “no water, no pay’’ and claimed his failure rate was less than 10 percent.
Although water witching faded, it remained in use in arid regions of the United States. During the Vietnam War, Marines experimented with it to see if it would help them uncover tunnels and buried weapon catches.
Science, the great destroyer of myths, weighed in against its effectiveness. However, a study of questionable worth in the mid-1980s found that dowsers found buried gas and water lines at higher rates than mere chance allowed.
I wanted Herman to teach me the skill, but he refused. Certain gifts – like the ability to hear a whippoorwill’s oft-repeated song or a heavenly voice in the wind as it moves through an oak tree’s leaves, and dowsing – cannot be taught.
We were spraying alongside a ditch on a hot day when Herman spotted something in the water. It was a snapping turtle, among the largest he’d ever seen. He wanted me to catch it so that his wife could use it to make turtle stew.
“You know, he could have snapped off your fingers,’’ he said, after it was pulled from the water. “You shouldn’t always do what others want you to.’’
These may have been the wisest words he ever gave me.