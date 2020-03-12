Stick around for a hefty helping of seconds, folks.
No, I'm not dishing anyone an extra scoop of mashed potatoes or another spoonful of Brussels sprouts. This is all about the second grade and the Second Amendment. These are "seconds" that, unlike those green veggies, get people excited.
That's the diversity of my week, sometimes: little kids learning and gun rights.
If you think being a jack-of-all-trades is easy, think again. Although, one "second" was definitely simpler than the second "second" when it came to making sure you, gentle readers, understood what was going on.
Second To None
My first "second" came from Winona, where Luke Merchlewitz shows up bright and happy each day to teach a bunch of second-graders.
When I walked into Merchlewitz's classroom, I was amazed at how this man seems to connect with his students and bring fun to learning.
Need to stretch and burn off a little energy? There's a rhyme and dance for that. Need to hold an audience captive during story time? Dramatic reading, complete with questions to keep kids paying attention, is the way.
Through it all, Merchlewitz and I talked about how he has been honored through the years – he'd rather give credit to colleagues and friends, not to mention the kids, for his success – and traveled the world to learn more about teaching. It made me think that the Winona Area Public Schools is pretty lucky to have a guy like him.
Teachers Are Awesome
That said, I don't think I've walked into a classroom in Southeast Minnesota and not thought, "Boy, I'd have loved to have him/her as a teacher."
A couple of years ago, I wrote a story about a pair of students who won Gold Key awards in the annual Scholastic Art & Writing Competition. While the focus on those stories was the kids, I still think back to those teachers.
Sherry El-Nashaar, who was the art teacher at Wabasha-Kellogg at the time, talked effusively about her student's accomplishments, making sure I got the whole story when her 17-year-old student was reluctant to toot her own horn. In Pine Island, art teacher Krista Flaig and English teacher Kim Jones worked together to nudge their student to enter the competition.
I still remember the absolute pride in their students all those teachers had. And that's something neat to see, and probably a universal trait of good teachers, whether they're getting recognized or their students are.
A Second 'Second'
Passion is a great thing. I saw that again this week working on a story (check the front page, folks) on the Second Amendment.
I'm a little ambivalent about gun ownership. I don't own a gun. I think most (like the vast majority) of gun owners are responsible, careful people. And, yes, I think anyone who dies from a gunshot, especially people who have done nothing wrong except be in the wrong place at the wrong time, is a tragedy.
That said, my passion on the subject is low.
That wasn't the case of the folks I interviewed. People who have feelings on the issue have strong feelings. And that's where it gets tough for good ol' Brian.
Not A Constitutional Scholar
Reading the actual Second Amendment isn't hard. It's 27 words long.
Understanding the nuances of the Second Amendment takes work. Here's a little history I learned. There are two versions of the Second Amendment. One has random capital letters and a couple of commas, the other does not.
What do the commas – or lack thereof – mean? What about the capitalizations? I don't know.
Worse, though, is I read a couple of Minnesota House bills that aim to control gun ownership.
Those were not 27 words long, and there's a lot of "See blah blah, which is it's own mess of language no one can understand." I'm not blaming the authors of those laws. Read any bill in the Legislature and you'll find a lot of confusing language.
In the end, I spent a couple of days tracking down people for, against or confused as I am about Second Amendment sanctuaries. This included a bunch of people much smarter than me who basically said they had no idea how this is supposed to work, which makes me wonder why I read so much about gun laws.
Fortunately, all this gun-rights learning I did won't be lost. I'm sure, somewhere down the line, I'll have a second crack at writing about this topic.