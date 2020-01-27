The hands tightened their grip on the steering wheel as the car slowed to 45 miles per hour on the north-south road. The wind had polished the road in ribbons of snow and ice.
Other drivers continued to pass and move at posted speed, which caused me to brattle about their recklessness. When I was safe at home, it occurred to me that the free-wheeling driver of old was now a slowpoke of the kind that I once decried for clogging traffic.
In the early 1970s I rode hard in a magnificent 1962 Ford Galaxy armed with bucket seats, four on the floor, body putty, and a radio that worked when the stars aligned. It mattered not much that the chariot belched blue smoke and wouldn’t start on below-zero mornings.
Detroit was in its heyday in the '60s, with four automakers producing millions of rear wheel-drive vehicles that could be souped up with JC Whitney accessories, studded snow tires and straight pipes.
The industry suffered a blow in 1965, when Ralph Nader’s “Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-in Dangers of the American Automobile’’ was published. Nader’s worst complaint was directed at Chevrolet’s Corvair, which was a sleek, rear-engine sports car. He accused auto manufacturers of refusing to install life-saving devices in cars in order to maintain optimum profit margins.
Nader’s work, which came on the heels of the surgeon general’s report that linked smoking with lung cancer, helped give birth to the consumer movement. While Detroit continued to crank out popular gas-guzzling cars without serious foreign competition until the OPEC oil embargo of the mid-1970s, the surgeon general’s report and others that followed reduced smoking from 42 percent of the population in 1964 to less than 15 percent now.
It is nearly unimaginable to consider that automakers weren’t required to install seatbelts until 1968. New York was the first state to require belted drivers in 1984 and Maine the last to do so in 1995.
Never caught speeding — the luxurious Galaxy would have been confiscated if I had received a ticket — too many winding roads were treated as racetracks in the midnight hour.
Having children encouraged me to be more responsible behind the wheel. Sarah was the first to reach driving age. We practiced driving and parallel parking in the school lot and learned about changing a tire and checking the oil. Although prepared, she flunked the test twice before passing. The tester left us with the non-reassuring words that she was certain that Sarah would soon be involved in an accident because she lacked basic skills. The outcome was much the same for Sam, which caused many toss-and-turn nights until headlights appeared in the driveway.
Sam still has much to learn, which is the reason he was talked to when he appeared at our door on a recent cold morning without gloves and a stocking cap. His car did not contain a winter survival kit or shovel, necessities in Minnesota, along with a cellphone.
“You could freeze to death before they could rescue you!’’
He isn’t worried, but I am.
The concern is rooted in the Great Super Bowl blizzard of 1975. The storm, which resulted from the clash of moisture-laden warm air from the Gulf of Mexico and an Arctic mass, started as freezing rain and thunder on Thursday, Jan. 9, and produced snow and howling winds through the weekend.
Windchills reached 80 degrees below zero. It killed two young men in our farming community and more than 40 others in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
The Galaxy wouldn’t start for days afterward. Fortunately, a buddy owned a crème de la crème Oldsmobile Coronado, which in 1968 was the first front-wheel drive Detroit offered. It could, its owner said, bust through just about any snowbank if the gas pedal was pushed to the metal.
We almost made it to town before the Coronado stalled. The gas gauge didn’t work, and he’d forgotten when he last filled it up. It was a long, cold walk to a farmer’s barn door.
It's a walk I don't want to make again.