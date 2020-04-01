I've known Megan Kennedy — former KROC DJ and Post Bulletin columnist — for years. But before this week, I never knew that she's been in a real, live Hollywood movie.
Then again, I'd never asked before this week.
That's the beauty of my new, semi-regular addition to Jen's World — 7 Questions. I started 7 Questions last month as a way to share more of other people's stories in this space.
Yes, I know this is nine questions this time around, but I won't tell anyone if you won't.
You were a longtime DJ and a newspaper columnist. Do you miss the media life?
I do and I don't. I loved being able to share other people's stories and pass along information about our community to our community. And I loved being able to donate my time to host live events and serve on boards. But I still get to do those things. I'm still active throughout our community, and I still get to host events around town. I just have fewer dance parties at work now.
What are you doing now?
I'm working at Limb Lab. I've been with them for years, so my position has evolved over time. I'm currently the director of marketing and events.
Favorite part of your job?
I love getting to know our clients and being able to share their stories. Recently, we had a little boy who lost his leg at 3 years old in a lawnmower accident. He's 12 now and has been playing sled hockey with the Rochester Mustangs team. But his dream had always been to play stand-up hockey. Limb Lab helped create a stand-up skating leg for him, and he completely excelled at that. I thought: This is a story that the Minnesota Wild needs to know. I thought they'd be inspired by everything he's overcome. So I reached out to my contacts at the Wild, and they let him be the flag bearer for one of their last home games this year — skating out to center ice on his prosthetic leg. They also invited him to a morning skate practice, where he got to play with the team. He scored two goals! I love being able to share those stories — to show people getting back to their new normal and achieving their dreams.
How have you been passing the time during social isolation?
I've been working from home, and I'm truly working from 8-5. Afterwards I'm trying to be an adult, doing laundry and cleaning out closets. Then, of course, the normal — reading a lot of books and watching Netflix. I'm never home this much because I'm usually house sitting.
How did you start house sitting?
It was all really organic. Years ago, I babysat for my co-worker's kids, which led to babysitting for their group of friends. As all these kids got older, I started housesitting instead. It all branched from families telling other families, "This girl will watch your house without throwing parties!"
Do you travel a lot?
Not compared to others. I probably take four or five trips a year. But most of those are to go home to the East Coast to see my nieces who call me Uncle Megan.
What makes you proud?
That's a tough one. I'm not my own best cheerleader. But I will say this: At the end of my senior year in high school, I had two goals: To be on the radio and to be in a movie. By the end of that summer, I had technically achieved both goals.
Seriously?
I trained at KROC in my final weeks of high school, and my first day of working on-air was one week after I graduated. Later that summer, on our way to a movie at the Galleria movie theater, my friends and I walked by an open casting call. We went in and got called back to be extras in a film called "Here on Earth." So two friends and I went up to Red Wing to film for a couple weeks. We got big paychecks and learned how the movie industry works.
How was the movie?
The funny thing is that it was a legit movie — it came out in theaters. Josh Hartnett, Chris Klein and Leelee Sobieski were in it. I mean, it was a terrible movie, but you can definitely see me in the scene with the big cookout. I'm the one pouring lemonade. Here’s the really crazy thing: There was a band that sat and played "I Fought the Law" like 6,000 times for this one fight scene that never made it in the movie. That band was the Honeydogs, whose lead singer is Adam Levy. I didn't talk to him then, but I now know him through one of my bosses. Stuff like that happens to me all the time. Everything circles around.