Gardeners eager to begin planting can move ahead now that it snowed April 3 to remove the “snow must fall three times on a robin’s tail before spring begins’’ obstacle. I had used the adage to cool Kathy’s desire to plani flower beds on the day the temperature reached 60 degrees.
One mythical barrier remains, which is the European legend of the “Three Ice Men of Spring.’’ The myth warns the feasts of three French Catholic saints – Mammertius, Pancratius and Gervatius – cannot pass without a hard frost until their feast days pass on May 12-15.
May 15 is unnecessarily late and especially so for Kathy, who has been eager to get started since garden catalogs and seed packages arrived in the mail in early February. Soiled hands are good medicine, but marigolds, phlox and other annuals don’t do well with frozen feet.
We share a vision of flowering beds, and the dream started to be realized last week when raking, pulling of weeds that remained tall despite winter’s onslaught, and cutting down of volunteer soft maples commenced.
Kathy imagines how beautiful the beds will look in full bloom while I struggle to rise from bended knees.
She has commissioned Vince to build two raised beds from untreated lumber and he placed the structures in the backyard where full sun can reach them. They will be filled with black dirt, and a couple of trellises for beans and zucchini, when the lawn is solid enough to support a skid steer.
“We’ll even plant watermelon and muskmelon,’’ Kathy said.
The vines take up great space, which led me to opine that both can be purchased from farmers markets. Kathy has had her fill of my way or the highway and said what is most important is that we garden together.
Others thrown off balance by our topsy-turvy world and a desire to grow their own, are rediscovering gardening. A return to Victory Gardens, which were instituted during both world wars, is an antidote. The gardens, which were encouraged by the National War Garden Commission through colorful posters and radio public service announcement, inspired people to plant 20 million new gardens, some on school grounds and in parks.
Dad and Mom raised a huge garden out of necessity. Mother was in charge, though Dad freelanced. He routinely planted a half-acre of potatoes, which were kept year-round in the dark and cool basement.
We’ll push planting the flower beds until the last week in April, which seems a long distance away. By tradition, potatoes should have been in the ground on Good Friday, which was April 10. Because the Easter week date changes with the year, it is much easier to recommend potato planting by the dark of the moon.