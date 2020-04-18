“Close the window, the furnace is on! Were you born in a barn?”
— My dad
The robin had settled into a little bowl-shaped depression near the only tuft of grass tall enough to poke through the snow. He seemed confused. I knew the feeling. A week earlier, Mother Nature had teased us with a taste of spring, then reminded us who’s really in charge.
I turned the furnace up to 68 which, in our house, is considered an indulgence.
On a normal Monday morning the house would be quiet, but these days not many things are “normal.” The muffled sound of a video conference came from the computer in the guestroom; Carla, working from home. A similar sound came from the basement — Steven, sitting in on a college lecture.
With few exceptions, the house has been sealed against the cold since November, and for the past month the itchy, jittery feeling of claustrophobia has been growing. Ordinarily, 68 degrees would be cozy. Today, it was as stifling as a heavy, wet blanket.
It was a common April malady. But this year …
Outside, the robin shivered and sank a little deeper into the snow.
I cracked the window, just enough to break the seal.
Cold air drifted in from outside. It was crisp and unspoiled, diluting the stale smells of cats, unwashed laundry and take-out onion rings.
But mostly, it refreshed my mind.
No, Dad, I wasn’t born in a barn. This is therapy.
I cranked the window a little wider. Two inches. Four. Six.
The furnace groaned in protest and I ignored it. I pressed my nose to the window screen, closed my eyes and took a deep, cleansing breath.
The door to the guestroom opened. If Carla thought it was odd that I had my face pressed to the window, she was diplomatic enough to not say anything.
“I’ve got another conference in 10 minutes,” she said, speed walking down the hallway. “I need a cup of coffee.” She reached a spot where cold, fresh air from Saskatchewan had inched into the living room and stopped: “Oh, that feels nice!”
She stepped to the window and took a deep breath. I cranked the window all the way open. Higher utility bill? Probably. But money well spent.
The house suddenly felt a little bigger.
“I needed that,” Carla said, stepping away from the window. “Well, I’d better get back to the computer. I’ve got another conference in …" she checked her watch: “… three minutes.”
The door to the guest room shut behind her, and as I started to close the window the robin began to sing — the quintessential sound of springtime. Of rebirth.
To everything there is a season … turn, turn, turn.