It's finally here!
I've been waiting impatiently for March to roll around again so I can revisit one of my very favorite columns — the annual Jen's World Chester Awards.
Since 2007, the Chester Awards have recognized people who exhibit a kindness, a generosity of spirit that might not make the evening news, but that has warmed my heart.
Essentially, it’s my annual, warm-fuzzy shout-out to thank people for surprising me in the nicest, warmest and most helpful ways. Because, as my friend Jennifer once pointed out: "There's something inspiring about people who decide to make a difference in the world in whatever way they can."
So, without further ado, here are the winners of the 2020 Chester Awards:
Amanda Kaus, Century High School band director
Ms. Kaus has given my son many great opportunities and experiences with the band as he closes out his senior year. I'll forever be grateful. But I'm just as impressed with something Ms. Kaus manages to pull off year after year — and that is waking up at 5 a.m. homecoming morning, in admirable good humor, to her marching band playing the Century Fight Song. Come to think of it, her neighbors should probably get awards, too.
Lynn Wong, co-owner of Dunn Bros
Lynn is as warm and welcoming as Dunn Bros. North, which I've been using as my office-away-from-office, Saturday-morning breakfast go-to, and friend-meet-up for at least a dozen years. Every time I see Lynn there, she's chatting with customers — most of whom she knows by name. This is a woman who will greet me with a friendly hello and a brief chat before saying, "Now I won't bother you anymore so you can work." This, while I'm taking up a table in her restaurant.
Silke Tost, fermenter and action taker
This Chester Award is on behalf of my husband. When he and Silke ran across each other at a holiday party, they had a long conversation about fermentation and authentic German licorice. (It's true.) The next day, Silke showed up at our door with a jar of pickled beets and licorice for Jay. That's totally the type of thing I'd like to do — and the kind of person I'd like to be — but can never seem to get my act together enough to do or be that. So I'm especially impressed with people who not only have generous intentions, but follow through and carry them out.
Lois McGuire, women's health nurse practitioner
I've yet to talk to a single one of Lois' patients who doesn't agree that she's a rock star. I could tell you several stories about why she deserves a Chester Award. But, in the interest of space, we'll use the most recent one — when she called me at home after a scary day of mammogram call-backs to explain, reassure me and unhurriedly answer my (record number of) questions. I'm pretty sure it was after 6 p.m. and I'm pretty sure she had other calls to make after mine. Also, I'm pretty sure I ended our call by telling her that she can never, ever retire.
Janelle Rosin, giver
This woman, quietly and under the radar, gives so much support to groups in need in our community. She inspires me by how she stands up for and, even more importantly, takes action for under-served populations with a heart of generosity, sincerity and understanding. And she encourages others to do so, too, in this magical way of hers that feels inviting and fun instead of a chore or obligation. Like the open house she held in her kitchen recently with appetizers and signature cocktail for friends delivering donations for the Project Legacy wish list.
These are my 2020 Chester winners. Now it’s your turn.
I want to know who YOUR Chester Award winners are. Send your nominees to me at jkoski@rochestermagazine.com — and be sure to include those heart-warming details. Then watch this spot for the annual Reader’s Pick Chester Awards — which happens to be my second-favorite column of the year.