Rain was drumming on the roof, and thick, gray daylight was struggling to poke through the curtains. Car tires hissed on the wet street, the sound slowly fading in the distance.
I pulled the quilt up under my chin and burrowed deeper into bed.
Sometime during the night, I had an unfinished dream about Roy Rogers. I was still sleepy … maybe if I …
I’d nearly fallen back asleep when something woke me up; I’m still not sure if it was the voices or the bacon.
“Do you remember the time Norbert …” mom asked, starting a story that ended with the musical sound of laughter. I pulled the covers up to my ears and smiled.
Most mornings, Mom and Dad were working by the time I woke up. The house was quiet, and any breakfast more complex than a bowl of cereal was reserved for Sunday morning. I noticed that bacon seemed to smell especially good on a Thursday morning.
I liked it when Grandma came to visit.
Pale yellow lamplight spilled up the stairwell to my room, and I lay quietly in bed and listened to the conversation coming from the kitchen: “That Buck … he was a handful,” Grandma said, and soon she and Mom were laughing again.
A sizzle punctuated the conversation, and soon the smell of bacon wafted up the stairs.
The sound of far-off thunder rumbled outside.
Tucked into my bed, the moment felt so safe and comfortable. Between the sounds and the smells, the house had taken on an entirely different feel, a warm cocoon that was protected against the world outside.
There was more laughter from the kitchen; I didn’t know what outhouse tipping was, but Buck seemed to be pretty good at it, and Grandma thought it was pretty funny.
I threw the covers back and padded down the stairs and found Mom and Grandma sitting at the kitchen table. Grandma was dabbing at the corner of her eye with a Kleenex. “That Buck,” she said again. “He was a handful …” and the laughter started all over.
“How did you sleep, Dan?” Grandma asked, tucking the Kleenex into the pocket of her apron.
“Good, Grandma.”
“Would you like some bacon?” she asked.
“Uh-huh!”
“And a waffle?”
Wait! Bacon AND a waffle?
“Uh-HUH!”
Thunder rumbled a little more loudly, and rain blew down the street in sheets.
It reminded Grandma of the time Norbert’s tractor got stuck, and he had to walk from one end of a farm field to the other to get “to the old home place.”
“He looked like a drowned fish,” she said, and it brought more laughter.
“Grandma has to go back home today,” Mom said midway through my second waffle. “After lunch, I’m going to drive her to the bus station.”
“Aw, can’t you stay longer, Grandma?” I asked.
“I’d like to,” she said. “But I have to get home.”
I was still wearing my cowboy pajamas … the ones with horseshoes, lariats and bucking broncos. Real cowboys don’t cry, but it was tough …
“I wish you could stay …” I said.
“We still have today,” she said. “We’ll find something fun to do.”
We ended up playing about a hundred games of Go Fish, and Grandma baked a cake, even though it wasn’t my birthday.
All the while, rain drummed on the roof.
“Well, I should probably drive Grandma to the bus station,” mom said after lunch.
“Can I go, too?” I asked.
“Sure,” Mom said; Grandma just smiled.
“I kind of like when it rains,” Grandma said wistfully as we sat inside the station, waiting for her bus to arrive. “It’s kind of … cozy.”
The bus arrived much too soon.
“I’ll come back to visit again real soon,” Grandma said, handing her worn suitcase to the driver, who stowed it in the belly of the bus. She kissed the top of my head, then climbed up into the Greyhound. Mom and I walked back to the car as Grandma took a window seat on the bus, and we all waved as the bus pulled away.
Rain drummed on the roof of the car.
I woke up the next morning to sunlight streaming through the curtains. I never did finish my Roy Rogers dream.
I liked it when Grandma came to visit.
It’s been a long time since I was 7 years old, but even now my idea of the perfect day is a day with thick gray clouds and rain. And sometimes, if the conditions are just right on those cloudy, rainy days, I can still smell the faint scent of bacon.