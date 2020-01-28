Super Bowl Sunday, if our five-person family serves as an accurate statistical sampling, is the annual television extravaganza during which 80 percent of all viewers would rather be watching the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet.
The Puppy Bowl, for those of you who have never been forced to watch it, is an annual televised "sporting event" in which two "teams" of dogs play a "football game" highlighted by the players "lying down" and occasionally "going to the bathroom" on a green carpet painted to look like a football field.
Again for 2020: Viewers can go online and draft a fantasy team for Puppy Bowl XVI!
While I am generally opposed to the government's monitoring of citizen's personal web usage, I would have no issue with our national security organizations closely surveilling any person who drafts a fantasy football team of dogs.
Also, and this is absolutely true, the Puppy Bowl features an annual cheerleading squad, which in past years has included hedgehogs, penguins, and "big-haired silkie chickens who shake their tail feathers for their favorite players."
I am no animal expert, but I just did a quick Google search of "Will dogs kill and eat chickens?" and discovered — through some pretty graphic stories from chicken owners — that the answer is a resounding "Yes!"
I accept that football is a violent sport. But, and maybe this is just me, when I see a shot of the Kansas City Cheerleaders performing on the sidelines, I just want to enjoy their dancing without worrying about whether they are in danger of being attacked — and possibly eaten — by one of the players.
Maybe even more disturbing, though, is this description of the Puppy Bowl halftime show, pulled from www.animalplanet.com: "This year's Kitty Half-Time Show features the legendary Jenni-purr Lopez and Cat-ira leading a cat-tacular group of ferocious felines as they cheer on Team Fluff and Team Ruff to take home the Lombarky trophy."
If past Super Bowls at the Lange household are any indication, my wife or one of our kids will somehow manage to periodically steal the TV remote and switch to the Puppy Bowl at the worst possible moments, which means my Sunday may sound very much like this.
Super Bowl announcer: "… Fourth and goal at the one-inch line! And the Chiefs will go for it! Here's the handoff … Wait! This could be the most talked-about trick play ever, and I doubt any of you picked up on this, but it looks like Patrick Mahomes just …" (CLICK.)
Puppy Bowl announcer: "Ladies and gentlemen, please stand and remove your hats, as a parrot will now sing our National Anthem." (This may sound like an impossible joke, but a parrot named Pepper sang the National Anthem before Puppy Bowl V in 2009. I just watched it on YouTube, and it's arguably better than Steven Tyler's version.) (CLICK.)
Super Bowl announcer: "… We can't believe what we just saw! Richard Sherman intercepted that pass and ran 99 yards in the wrong direction before he was tackled at the one-inch line by his own player! People who watched that play live will be talking about it on their deathbed! Let's look at that again!" (CLICK.)
Puppy Bowl announcer: "Oh no! We're now watching a wiener dog urinating on the 30-yard-line! It looks like Ruf-feree Dan Schachner will have to flag him for 'unnecessary ruff-ness.'" (CLICK.)
Super Bowl announcer: … "The 49ers will attempt a 70-yard field goal for a win in what is now the fourth overtime! The kick is up and it may have a chance … It's going to be so close we have no idea if it will be good or not!… The tension of watching this football fly through the air is unbearable! And the kick is … is …" (CLICK.)
Puppy Bowl announcer: "Welcome to the Kitty Half-Time Show! It's like a spree of both cat-astrophic and cat-aclismic destruction! Jenni-purr Lopez!" (CLICK.)
Super Bowl announcer: "This was undoubtedly the most amazing sporting event in the history of mankind! And there's no way that, even if you watch the replay, it can match the excitement of the live event! Any person who has missed this game will regret it for the rest of their life!" (CLICK.)
Puppy Bowl announcer: "Our ruf-feree has called three penalties on the play. One is for being 'ruff-sides,' one for 'ruff-ing the passer,' and one for an 'illegal bark in the back.' Also, two of the chicken cheerleaders are missing."