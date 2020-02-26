Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug

Question: I heard DWI arrests are declining, is this this true? What about non-alcohol related DWI arrests?

Answer: While alcohol-related DWI incidents have dropped over the past 10 years in Minnesota, controlled substance-related DWI incidents have increased over the past 30 years.

Controlled Substance Convictions

  • 1990: 5 controlled substance-related DWIs

  • 1997: 128

  • 2007: 659

  • 2017: 1,982

We believe that most drivers know to get a sober ride when they had consumed too many alcoholic beverages. Illicit and some prescription medications can also affect our ability to safely operate a vehicle, even if taken as directed. The term “controlled substances” refers to both of these categories, and part of the rise of drug-related DWIs is due to increased use.

Another factor for the increase in controlled substance arrests are that law enforcement officers are better trained in DWI detection especially with non-alcohol related DWI offenders.

Minnesota currently has 277 specially trained officers called Drug Recognition Evaluators (DREs).  Non-certified DRE Officers can and do call for the assistance from a DRE Officer to assist with a DWI, if needed.

Tips for motorists that are currently taking prescription medications:

  • If you don’t know how a medication will affect your judgment, coordination and reaction time, have someone else drive or wait to take it until you get home.

  • Check the warning labels carefully. Does it have one about “operating heavy machinery?” That includes motor vehicles.

  • Some medications are fine when taken on their own, but may cause impairment when mixed with other medications or alcohol – even a small amount. Learn about the interactions and talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober.  Help us drive Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

