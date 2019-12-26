So, not everyone is a fan.
Oy vey iz mir.
This past week, I went to Pine Island because, you know, there's nothing I love more than a city council meeting. Ponderous agendas, long talks on small-town minutiae, people talking in clipped sentences that make horrible quotes. It's like heaven.
Just Drink Up, People
Anyway, at the meeting was a presentation on a proposed brewery coming to Pine Island. This, I thought, was news to be greeted with nothing but joy, because, you know, beer, right!
Alas, such was not the case. A well-known local complainer about all things Post Bulletin took to the electronic town hall – Facebook – to take issue with a line from the story. Ann Fahy-Gust said Southeast Minnesota doesn't really have that prominent regional brewery like other parts of the state. Think Schell in New Ulm or Lift Bridge Brewery up in Stillwater.
Well, that's true. We don't have anything in the range of those breweries in Olmsted County or any bordering county.
The Netizens of anger lashed out nonetheless.
I got called a sloppy journalist ... for not doubting the professional expertise of a woman who knows more about the brewery business than I will ever know. I'm not sure what they wanted me to do, conduct a detailed analysis of the Southeast Minnesota brewing market before publishing a city council story?
"What about LTS or Grand Rounds or some brewery in Winona or ..."
Yes, some might have some wholesale business, but, folks, I fear you and Ms. Fahy-Gust have different definitions of what a regional brewery is. And no one is taking away the value of the microbreweries in and around Rochester.
I've sampled many fine beverages at them. Well, maybe not "many." I don't want to sound like a lush.
Why Do I Hate America?
OK, first of all, I don't hate America. Despite that stupid clip from the movie "Newsroom" I think this is the best country in the world.
Of course, that never came up last week when I (foolishly) answered the phone in the newsroom Wednesday morning only to be called a leftist, pinko, commie-loving excuse for a human being.
The caller, who identified himself as a multi-war veteran, wanted to know when we'd sold out to the left by printing – on the front page – a story about people gathering locally to support the impeachment of President Trump.
"It was only 50 people," he said, as if getting 50 people to agree to anything on a cold night in Rochester is an easy feat. "If this was the American Legion, you'd never put them on the front page with only 50 people."
Au contraire, mon frère.
When the local American Legion lowered its flag for the last time before moving to its new location, we were there. The story was on the front page. And I guarantee the impeachment thing had more people at it.
Web Of Truthiness
A simple internet search – this guy said he was 97, so maybe "simple" is in the eye of the beholder – would have shown that, yes, we publish stories supporting conservative causes as much as liberal ones.
But internet research is a big part of what I do.
I look up agendas for council and board meetings on my calendar to make sure there is something newsworthy happening. I check court filings on cases I'm tracking. I read other regional newspapers to see if, Lord forbid, I've missed an important story or just to see what the competition is up to.
But the best thing about the internet is checking facts. If I'm at a meeting and someone from the public speaks, I double-check the spelling of their name if I wasn't able to track them down in person.
Right now, it's greenhouse gases and agriculture. Recently, the MPCA decided to inventory greenhouse gas emissions from feedlots of 1,000 animal units or more. Farmers, while most don't have a problem with the greenhouse gases being counted, are concerned this will turn into a regulation.
And regulations generally cost farmers money.
Have you seen the farm economy recently? It's not exactly operating on huge profit margins. So, they're justifiably concerned.
So, I'm reading up on greenhouse gas emissions from livestock, how California has regulated them, and what those regulations have done to the dairy and swine industries in California.
It's all part of my homework. So, call me "sloppy" if you want, but believe me, I'm looking for the facts.