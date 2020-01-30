Gov. Tim Walz stopped by the Post Bulletin offices Wednesday morning.
When the governor says, "Mind if I stop by for a chat," (I'm paraphrasing from his press aide) our answer is always, "Please do."
The conversation ranged from spending to policy on everything from education to gun control. And if you're a political junkie in the state of Minnesota, I'm sure you wish you were there.
Truth be told, over the course of about 18 hours, it was the third-most interesting conversation I had in my position as a reporter for the PB.
Sorry, Gov. Walz. But you didn't rate the top spot. Of course, once you read this, I'm guessing you'll agree. (Surely, the governor reads my weekly column, right?)
Filling My Heart
I spent 10 minutes circling for parking Tuesday afternoon under the entrance to Saint Marys hospital. Totally worth it. Inside, I had a meeting with Jennie Schwanke and her son, Royce.
Royce suffers from a kidney disease I can barely spell (thank you, Google) and cannot pronounce, but he's got the greatest laugh you've ever heard. I think if I spent four days each week hooked up to a dialysis machine, I'd be pretty grumpy. As a 7-year-old, I'd have been even grumpier.
Royce doesn't have time for that nonsense. He's living his best life. And, someday, when he gets a new kidney, his best life will be even better.
Listening to Jennie, I was amazed at the selflessness of this woman who adopted a child from halfway around the world knowing his medical conditions would eventually upend her life.
She didn't care then, and she doesn't care now. She was mesmerized by his laughter and energy. And as she talked about her son, how her family helps out (thanks, Jennie's mom!), how great the nurses and doctors are to them, all I could think was, "I could be a much more giving person."
The story (check out page A1 today) is one of my new favorites, mainly because it was so easy to tell. It's the story of a mother's love for her son, and, despite his communication limitations, his obvious love for her.
I'll take that over a stuffed conference room with a fast-talking politician. (Not in a bad way, Walz literally talks quickly.)
Psst! Brian, Want A Tip
After leaving Saint Marys, I drove to St. Charles (hospital and city, both saintly) for a city council meeting. It was fine. No big surprises. But on the way home, I stopped in Eyota because my car was running on fumes. Before I hit the road again, I noticed a phone message from Wabasha County Commissioner Brian Goihl.
Much like when the governor calls, I respond when county commissioners (how did he get my cell phone number?) give me a ring.
"Where are you at tonight?" he asked.
"Driving back from St. Charles."
"You should have been in Plainview."
And thus it began. The interim chief of police quit that job. There's been ongoing whispers in the county about the sheriff's office taking over law enforcement in the town.
Goihl said that unless and until the city makes a formal request for service, the county needs to just keep out of it. The city has its own police force, and Sheriff Rodney Bartsh can't just take over in Plainvew without approval of that by the county board.
I'm pretty sure Bartsh already knows this.
Still, Goihl said, "You picked the wrong town to go to tonight."
He's right. Of course, those sneaky "special" city council meetings occasionally slip past me. If they're not on my calendar, sometimes I miss them. Fortunately, a phone call to Mayor Roger Ziebell fixed my scheduling snafu.
Hanging With The Gov.
So, by the time Gov. Walz popped into the PB offices Wednesday morning, he was bound to be at least second – if not third – on my list of interesting conversations.
There was a lot of, "We need to invest in Minnesota's resources," and a call to get the state Senate to get on board with the Walz plan.
I did find interesting his talk about Sen. Amy Klobuchar, whom he's endorsed for president, and how he plans to work on her behalf – and work to ensure Republicans don't flip Minnesota red in the next presidential election.
One thing I think we can all get behind: When talking about the media in Minnesota he said, "This is one of the most important papers in the state."
Good call, Governor.