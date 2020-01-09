If I had superpowers, I'd probably be a hero instead of a supervillain.
Don't get me wrong, I'm not some good-guy, altruistic person who is dedicated to justice and apple pie. (Well, maybe the pie.)
It's just that villainy seems hard, and if the Marvel movies have taught us anything, it's that crime, no matter how well planned, doesn't pay.
I say all this because, sadly, it seems the closest thing to a superpower I might possess is writing stories. I'm not the Superman or Batman or even Ant-Man of writing. My superhero name might be Capt. Comma or Semicolon Fellow or something equally as yawn-inducing.
Anyway, I try to use my powers for good.
Hey, Kids, Let's Use Hyphens!
Tuesday, I spent some time at Kasson-Mantorville High School with my friend Bernie Beuhler, who is an English teacher there. Bernie teaches a class that includes as a lesson on writing personal essays. As part of that lesson, he wants the students to understand why it is important to edit (or have edited) their stories to make them more clear.
So, I come in and – much to the excitement of a bunch of 14-year-old boys and girls – talk to them about editing.
The cheers from the kids are deafening. Yes, they hang on my every word, furiously scribbling my pearls of wisdom into their notebooks. "Tell us more about the dangers of unintended modifiers!" they exclaim. "We don't want our readers confused."
Actually, I tell a funny story from my 20s that keeps them entertained just enough that none of the kids fall asleep. I read to them a poorly written version of the story followed by a recitation of a well-written version so they can see why it's important to edit and revise.
A Major Award ... Or Two
While I joke about the excitement level of the students, I am proud to say I'm an award-winning writer. Yes, all hail Capt. Comma. I'll save that dangling modifier from peril!
Turns out, I'm one of, well, many Post Bulletin folks who have won awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association. I've actually won two awards. One as a columnist (for writing this After Deadline nonsense each week) and one for a "Social Issues Story."
If you'll recall back in September, I was trying to narrow entries for several categories of newspaper writing. I ended up picking a story about nitrates in groundwater and one about migrant farm labor in the "Social Issues Story" category. I'll find out Jan. 30 which one won.
We're hoping we can beat those danged journalists from St. Cloud again. Talk about your evil villains!
Gather Around For Story Time
After some vacation days over the holidays, I'm back at work, plugging away for a full week of news. Sadly, the holidays and immediately thereafter are not exactly times of big doings in my world.
All the government bodies I cover – city councils, school boards, county boards – either skip meetings because everyone's on vacation or their meetings are full of proforma items like picking a newspaper of record, their bank and naming the law firm they plan to use. Those items are almost never exciting for me.
Instead I've found some interesting stories on child care, the new CEO of the National Eagle Center and a sailor from WW II whose remains will finally come home to Wabasha County.
One thing I think is constant is change. Sometimes those changes are big. Sometimes, they are small. Sometimes, they are a long, laborious process.
Who's Watching The Kids?
Tuesday, I went to a meeting about child care in Winona. When one of the organizers stood before the group – mainly people who work as child care professionals – she said, this is the start of a two-year process.
The county, according to some surveys and stats, is down more than 500 child care slots right now. Today. A two-year process is the long road to change.
But when it comes to big issues, that's what it takes, planning, brainstorming, and slowly changing everything from state regulations to how money is spent to make a problem slightly less worse.
As for me, I'm out here doing my heroic part to tell stories, make sure you are updated on everything from child care to the careful return of a sailor's remains.
And if you've got a personal essay you've written, I'll gladly tell you the same story from my 20s twice so you can see the importance of editing ... it's what all the kids are into these days.