And just like that, we're four again.
Our older son — our college kid — came home during his spring break last week and it turns out he's not leaving.
We found out over the weekend that his school, North Dakota State University, has joined the growing list of colleges that will be finishing their spring semesters online.
Later this week, Christian will head up to Fargo to move his stuff out. In the meantime, he's settling back into his downstairs bedroom.
"I guess I should unpack my stuff now," he said earlier today, assessing the bags strewn across his bedroom floor. He'd been living out of them since returning last week.
"Yes," I said, wrapping an arm around his waist. "I guess you should."
Because the one thing that's certain around here is that Christian will be completing his classes — from calculus to computer science — from that bedroom over the next two months.
What's a little less certain is what the rest of the school year is going to look like for our younger son, Bergen. He's a senior this year — Century High School class of 2020.
If all were to go according to plan, Bergen' next couple of months would be full of the kinds of things that seniors do. Like getting dressed up for prom and making plans for senior skip day and having a camp-out in the CHS parking lot on the last day of school. He'd be walking the stage in a blue cap and gown at Mayo Civic Center and staying up all night at the senior party.
But I suspect that things aren't going to go according to plan. There's a lot of uncertainty right now when it comes to what this school year — and the next few months for all of us — are going to look like.
What we do know is that Bergen is home now. And, yeah, sure, I know he's 17. He's "been home" with us since 2002. But he's REALLY home now. This is a bit of a change.
Because, to be honest, for the better part of the school year, we've hardly seen that kid. Between school and work and all the other stuff that 17-year-olds do, it's been looking an awful lot like an empty nest around here.
And now, our nest is full. Like overflowing.
We're doing our part to flatten the coronavirus curve — which means the four of us (along with Daisy Dog and KitKat) have been in the house together practically non-stop since late last week.
Part of this makes my heart so full I could burst.
My mom has always said, "I'm most content when all three of my daughters are with me and I know they're safe." I understand that now more than ever.
I'd forgotten how satisfying it is to sit down to a dinner table with four place settings on it. How heart-filling it is to hear the chatter of the boys talking and laughing down the hall. How reassuring it is to know that all I have to do is call out their names and they'll hear me.
But I'm not going to lie. I'd also forgotten about the laundry. About how fast the dishwasher fills. (Really? Are you using a new glass EVERY TIME you come in the kitchen?!) I'd forgotten about the multiplying shoes in the foyer. About the magically disappearing gallons of milk — because, boy, can our college boy put that stuff away.
And I have a newfound awareness of magically disappearing toilet paper — a resource, I admit, I'd never paid much attention to. I now find myself standing outside bathroom doors yelling, "Make sure you only use as much as you need! Hello? Do you hear me?! Conserve the squares!"
And, listen, I'm not complaining. Not even a tiny, little bit.
I love having my boys around and I am 100% on board with doing whatever we need to do to keep our community safe. We are taking this thing seriously. We've canceled plane tickets. We're social isolating. We're working and schooling from home.
All four of us. Together. In our little house. With six rolls of toilet paper. For the foreseeable future.