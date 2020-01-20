I took the job without ever having been here. Sure, I’d been to the Twin Cities dozens of times in the 16 years I lived in Fargo, but I’d never made it south to Rochester. So I first stepped foot in the city when I came down to look for an apartment. Was I worried I wouldn’t like Med City?
No. I was ready for a “fresh start” in a new place (that actually has hills! and trees!), and I felt strongly enough about the position, the people and the paper that it didn’t matter whether I liked the city itself. It has a Super Target? Great. A Trader Joe’s? Even better. All-you-can-eat sushi near my new apartment? Sign me up.
We did my interview at my home base in Fargo, where I was working as the lead designer for the Post Bulletin at the design hub of our parent company, Forum Communications. I’d met Jeff Pieters, editor of the Post Bulletin, a couple times in passing, but most of our communication was through the Slack messaging app.
Through his and Regional Editor Brian Sander’s messages, sprinkled with a few well-placed emojis, I got a feel for who the people of the PB really are. They’re (mostly) lifelong journalists devoted to their craft despite the challenges of the industry. They’re news people. They are “my people.”
After nearly 12 years in the biz, I left “my people” to give the corporate thing a try. I had reached a point in my career where I needed a change and I didn’t feel like I had anywhere to “go.” So I left. For three years, I worked in marketing and communications and program management. I gained invaluable experience and pushed myself beyond my limits.
But something didn’t feel right. That first year out of journalism, I struggled with my identity. I didn’t realize just how much of my identity was formed by my profession until I changed it. Yes, I was still researching, talking to people, writing and editing, but it wasn’t the same. Something was missing.
When the Universe gave me a push (it was more like a shove), I ended up back at FCC, where I received a warm welcome from my “Forum family,” all of whom (though they may miss me) support my decision to move to Rochester to work at the PB. I look forward to building relationships with my “PB family,” and with you, our readers.
I’ve learned a lot in my first six weeks as features editor, but I’m hungry for more. What makes Rochester tick? What are the people here passionate about? What are they making, painting, composing and cooking? I’ve always been drawn to talented, creative people, and this is no exception. Help me make Rochester “home” and show me what you’ve got!
You can send story ideas, suggestions and sushi to Meredith Williams, The Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902; mwilliams@postbulletin.com; or by calling 507-281-7488. I’m excited to hear from you and learn what’s important to you.