Oddchester - Steve Lange column mug

Car stuck in car wash. A live chicken in a mailbox. Dog stuck on top of a pool cover.

I have, over the past few years, wasted a lot of time collecting my favorite entries from the area police blotter, a weekly roundup of law enforcement reports as published in the Post Bulletin and other area papers.

Because, well, "complainant reported a female came to the house the night before, wanting to give his wife a free can of Glade."

Thursday, 10:23 a.m.: Complainant says upstairs neighbor is jumping around and making a lot of noise. The complainant is a daytime sleeper and has talked to the neighbor about it in the past. Wanamingo.

Saturday, 6:59 p.m.: Mail carrier found a live chicken in a mailbox. Neighbor is taking care of the chicken. Dodge Center.

Saturday, 12:04 p.m.: People who are on a poster in the laundromat for stealing things are in there right now. Kasson.

Wednesday, 12:45 p.m.: Caller said someone made a rock wall and put a dead possum on top. Appears someone was playing a prank; deputy destroyed rock wall. Zumbrota.

Wednesday, 9:35 a.m.: Caller saw a mountain lion. Dodge Center.

Wednesday, 5:08 p.m.: Caller reporting neighbor's dog has been dropping waste in their yard. She says she can tell which dog it is by size and shape of waste. Kasson.

Sunday, 11:10 a.m.: Car is stuck in the car wash. Kasson.

Tuesday, 10:11 a.m.: Neighbor's dog is coming over and eating complainant's dog's food. Deputy spoke to complainant and dog owner. She doesn't believe it's her dog; he's positive it's her dog.

Wednesday, 7:06 a.m.: Complainant said a peddler came by selling cancer insurance last night, asking a lot of strange questions, like what kind of cars they drive. Zumbrota.

Saturday, 4:02 p.m.: Caller said four juvenile males were playing with lighters and mouthing off. Complainant was calling from Pine Island, Fla. Pine Island.

Saturday, 10:45 p.m.: Checked on occupied vehicle; spoke with driver whose wife was sleeping in the passenger seat. She's working at the after-prom party at Zumbrota High School, which starts at midnight. They were killing time until she has to be at the school. Wanamingo.

Monday, 7:54 a.m.: Caller reporting a missing African gray parrot named Lilly. Very friendly. Dodge Center.

Thursday, 11:32 a.m.: Neighbor's dog barks when people are outside. Hayfield.

Wednesday, 8:42 p.m.: Anonymous message: "Isn't there a city ordinance of mowing one's lawn after 7 p.m., especially in the Royal Court of Pine Island? Oh, yes, there is." Deputy checked the area; no one cutting grass. Pine Island.

Saturday, 11:22 p.m.: Woman said she'd only left the kitchen light on when she left the house; returned to find all the lights on, things seemed to be moved around. Cleared: Complainant's mom had come home in the meantime, turned everything on and left again. Pine Island.

Thursday, 3:43 p.m.: Caller said they sent money to India; now their computer is locked up. Hayfield

Friday, 9:09 p.m.: Complaint of someone singing in the water tower. Dodge Center.

Wednesday, 5:56 p.m.: Complainant smells gas in and around residence. Smell of natural gas (rotten eggs) determined to be coming from actual rotten eggs inside complainant's garbage can. Pine Island.

Sunday, 4:45 a.m.: Reporting party was on the Internet and got a pop-up ad that told him to call a number for virus removal. He gave his credit card information, they charged $400 to it, and now the computer is locked up and won't do anything. Hayfield.

Thursday, 5:42 p.m.: Caller said the pop machine is giving away free pop, thought it should be reported. Wanamingo.

Thursday, 7:09 p.m.: Caller wants to make sure the semi parked down the road isn't a refrigerated truck that will be running all night, keeping her up. Truck not running. Pine Island.

Monday, 5:12 p.m.: Dog stuck on top of a pool cover. Kasson.

Tuesday, 3:01 p.m.: Complainant reported a female came to the house the night before, wanting to give his wife a free can of Glade. She then asked if she could come in to demonstrate something; he believes she was trying to distract her so another party could go through the garage. Pine Island

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0