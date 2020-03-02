A chatterbox – no matter the sound advice emitted from the backseat – is seldom appreciated. The children know that words spew rapidly from their father’s mouth when he’s nervous.
I had reason to be when we headed to downtown St. Paul to be fitted for suits appropriate for son Sam’s summer wedding. His father is committed to beating the odds and looking his best for the occasion.
It’s been said a suit makes the man, although it also can be said that a man makes a suit. The late tennis star and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe said, “Clothes and manners do not make the man; but when he is made, they greatly improve his appearance.’’
The suit hanging in the deepest recesses of the closet hasn’t been worn in 20 years and more than 30 pounds ago.
From the backseat, Sam was barraged with a litany of driving cautions that he did not need.
There is good reason I was concerned about journeying to St. Paul, where streets take strange twists and turns. Then Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura famously insulted St. Paul during an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" when the former pro wrestler said “Whoever designed the (St. Paul) streets must have been drunk. I think it was those Irish guys. You know what they like to do.’’
The insult prompted the St. Paul City Council to respond with a resolution that said, in part, that its streets were designed “to keep wrestlers and other undesirables out. This plan is obviously not working.’’
Ventura eventually sort of apologized and as he did, complained that Minnesotans had lost their sense of humor, which was another insult to residents who routinely belly laugh at Norwegian and Iowa jokes.
My trepidation about the trip was heightened by a years-ago bad experience that involved an afternoon committee hearing in the Capitol. It was dark when it was over, and the route home was an unsolvable puzzle until a policeman helped.
Sam’s car reached downtown St. Paul without incident until he turned the wrong way on a one-way street.
“What do I do now?”
“Better turnaround as fast as you can,’’ I said as my stomach tightened.
The situation righted without incident and we arrived at our destination. I have an unusual phobia about trying on clothes in store dressing rooms and hoped the tailor would excuse me, which he did not.
“You get to pick the color you want,’’ Sam said.
It was a small consolation. Sam suggested blue or ash gray as winsome possibilities. Blue was the choice because an unforgettable someone years ago said I look good in it. The tailors – four of them to handle several others in the party – were efficient and in less than 10 minutes it was over.
“We need to do this two more times,’’ Sam said before we left.
I thought he was kidding – two more trips for fittings and to take the suits home seems extreme. However, one must sacrifice for family. At least there isn’t a need to wear a black tuxedo and cummerbund, which would give me the appearance of an over-stuffed penguin.
Purchasing a suit isn’t the end-all. The wearer must pay attention to suit-wearing details. To that end, the experts have compiled a list of dos and don’ts. A sampling of recommendations involve, among many others, leaving the coat’s last button unbuttoned, unbuttoning all of them while sitting down, never pairing a sports watch with a suit, and shoes that complement the suit.
“You’ll need a new pair of dress shoes, too,’’ Kathy said, adding that, "Tennis shoes won’t do."
Trying on shoes is as uncomfortable as clothing in dressing rooms. I have the impression she is intent on preventing me from public embarrassment. It will be quite the challenge.
Maybe I’ll drive on the second trip to St. Paul. Then again, it is much better giving advice than receiving it.