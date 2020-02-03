Rachel, who brings a refreshing attitude when she visits, challenged me to be in a better mood. It’s not easy to be positive when the sun spits snow, there are bills to pay and things on the to-do list that I would rather avoid.
She noticed that something was amiss while we carried her small suitcase and weighted blanket from the car. The therapeutic blanket, which weighs about 15 pounds, is an aid that hugs the body and is designed to reduce sleep-interrupting anxiety and stress. It works as sort of a nocturnal "hug" that helps calm agitated people.
Rachel slept sound through the night, and together we made oatmeal and agreed to feed the birds and walk around the block. She would be my rescuer should I slip on the ice while boosting my spirits.
We watched from the window while small birds swarmed the feed before two noxious crows arrived. I shouted at them because they didn’t deserve the feast. Rachel wasn’t pleased, because all things are for good.
“Birds are just like people, they are all beautiful, and they like to sing and fall in love,’’ she said. “Dad, you need to think positive, happy thoughts.’’
I am to song what a fibber is to truth, but it was worth an effort.
“Blue skies smiling at me, nothing but blue skies do I see.’’
It was the only line I could remember from “Blue Skies,’’ a song written in 1926 by Irving Berlin about a young man who had fallen in love. A couple of other lines from the song are: “Never saw the sun shining so bright. Never saw things going so right. Noticing the days hurrying by. When you’re in love, my how they fly.’’
“Do you love me, Dad?”
It’s never said or shown enough. Rachel received a hug, which was surprising because Dad isn’t a hugger. My father and mother didn’t hug, either. The word "love" was seldom, if ever, said in the household. Mother would have been stunned if Dad brought home flowers.
I’ve got to get better at it.
A coffee-drinking friend said that his wife often asked for roses, but none were forthcoming.
“I bought her roses once, and that was for her funeral,’’ he said.
“If I brought roses home, my wife would think I’d done something wrong,’’ another friend offered.
Sad statements, to be sure, but ring real.
Even now, I’d like to be part of a great love story, as so many others surely would. One of the greatest involves Ruth of the Old Testament and her beau, Jacob. He met her while she watered her father’s sheep and immediately fell in love.
He was broke (and for other reasons) worked for her father as a farmhand for seven years before he could marry. Genesis says of Jacob that he labored for her for seven years, but they seemed only like a few days to him because of his love for her.
There are those — in the recesses of the internet — who argue that love does not exist. It is nothing more than an emotion that can be manipulated like any other. If this fallacy was to be believed, great poets penned worthless words.
The sparrows returned to the feed and ignored us as we walked. Rachel is working hard so that she may no longer need the weighted blanket. Her father is struggling with the weight of her effort, wishing he had the expertise to help.
The car that will take her to a new and temporary destination arrives. We share another hug, say "I love you" in our goodbyes.
Love is indeed patient and kind. However, it is not always easy. When I asked Rachel what she thinks love is, she replied, “Love is when people really care about you.’’
It is a truth that binds us all together.