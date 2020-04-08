I'm one of the lucky ones who gets to work from home during this pandemic. So for me, my daily routine isn't much different than it was three or four weeks ago. Except that I miss the smell of Dunn Bros. and I'd forgotten how many dishes four people can generate.
Otherwise, though? Pretty much status quo over here. At least that's what I was telling myself since the coronavirus struck Minnesota.
Except I wasn't exactly living my best life there for a few days.
I wore the clothes I went to bed in. I skipped showers. I ate really unhealthy foods. Like family-sized bags of peanut M&Ms. And extra-butter popcorn. And ice cream sandwiches.
Still, I didn't recognize it as stress eating until I started flaring.
I happen to have a nice little collection of autoimmune disorders. I don't talk about them much because I manage them pretty well and no one gets through this life without some challenges, so what's to talk about?
These conditions have been pretty quiet this winter — a sign that I'm taking care of myself. But, oh boy, this last week they've been making themselves known.
For me, stress — and the resulting foods that cause inflammation — trigger my conditions. So it's possible I'm a little more frazzled than I realized.
Because, while I have much to be grateful for, no one's getting by this one without some stress. It occurred to me, while eating Starbursts with a glass of wine at 1 a.m. on a weeknight, that maybe I wasn't balancing it as well as I thought I was.
It was time to take action. So I found some things that helped me relax my shoulders and put down the candy. I mean, not all the candy. I'm no sadist.
If you, too, are looking for a little more balance in your life right now, maybe some of the things I'm doing could help you, too:
I'm taking my dog for walks. And sometimes, during these walks, I chat with a neighbor on the other side of the street, well outside our 6-foot safety radius.
I put my yoga mat on my bedroom floor, right next to my desk, to remind me to get up and use it.
I'm painting my toenails. I'm taking deep breaths. I'm watching "The Office."
I'm listening to online concerts. I'm calling my mom and sisters. I'm playing piano. I'm taking periodic breaks from the news.
I'm embracing the feeling that we're all in this together. And I'm paying attention to all the acts of kindness and humanity we're seeing — not the least of which is our collective quarantine to help the weakest, the health care system, and each other.