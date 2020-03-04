One of the best parts of interviewing people for Rochester Magazine is the stories I get to hear. One of the hardest parts is not having enough space to share all of those stories.
For the magazine's March issue, I interviewed local stand-up comedian De'Angilo Funches. I was able to share a lot of De'Angilo's stories in that issue. But there were plenty of good ones left on the cutting room floor, too.
Here's what I couldn't bear to be swept away.
Q: How would you describe your comedy?
A: Storytelling with a little observation.
Q: Someone told me you have videos on YouTube?
A: Yeah, I actually had several videos that went viral. Between three videos, they had about 1.7 million views. So a lot of people know me before I can introduce myself.
Q: When did you make them?
A: I was 19 at the time. I had started doing stand up the fall after I graduated high school, when I was barely 18. I'd been doing it for about seven months and a comedian I worked with said, "You have to get on social media. That's how everyone gets known." So I started messing around with it — making silly clips of stories, and then acting them out to make them funnier. I'm on social media as KingFunch.
Q: Have you always entertained people?
A: It took me a while to get where I am now. Some people have the natural ability to just get up and get it. For me, it was trial and error — getting on stage and seeing what makes people laugh. My manager, Celiane Similhomme, was very helpful. She was able to see something in me as a comedian that I couldn't see for myself. She helped me zero in on it.
Q: Tell me about Rochester's comedy scene.
A: Mark Klampe, the guy who owns Goonies, and me and the guys who are there now — we're on the forefront of creating an atmosphere for live entertainment in Rochester that doesn't involve driving to the Cities. … Minnesota is known as a comedy hub, but it's not just Minneapolis. We can have that here, too.
Q: Brushes with fame?
A: I met Dave Chappelle. We went to his show, and my goal was to meet him. We waited around so long afterwards that we got kicked out — they were closing up. So we walked through the alley to the parking lot, and the door flies open. These guys come out from the venue and say, "We can't let you pass." And then Dave Chappelle walks into the alley. I said, "Holy crap, that's Dave Chappelle!" He heard me. He laughs and calls me over. We spoke for 10 minutes. I was so caught up in the moment that I didn't even ask for pictures.
Q: Do you have siblings?
A: Five brothers. I'm second to last. The best way I can describe that is, "Let's get ready to rumble." A sock would start a riot at that house. You'd wear someone else's clothes and it was over. My brother had a certain brand of black ankle socks and another brother wore them. One is a state-ranked wrestler. The other was a boxer. It turned into a rumble match that we were all trying to break up! We were laughing loud when we realized it was over a sock.
Q: You have a 5-year-old son. Best part of being a dad?
A: Just seeing your words and wisdom and the lessons you teach come to fruition. That's the best part.
Q: Hardest part?
A: The hardest is that my son is a lot like me, so he's got a big brain and an even bigger mouth. I was never one of those kids where you could tell me something and I'd just do it. I needed it to make sense. And he does, too. Also, the difference in interests. He's into a lot of stuff I would've hated as a kid, and as an adult don't have experience in. Like he loves watching sports. I liked playing, but I was never a sports fan. He watches soccer and basketball and I can't do it. I can do football, but he hates football.
Q: Who's your team?
A: I'm proud to be a Packers fan, but it comes from a warm place. My dad, he's from Chicago, but worked a lot and only stopped moving to watch the Bears play. So, naturally, I watched the Bears, but I wasn't a Bears fan. I was watching Favre. Those were big games, Bears against the Packers. So when he had time, we'd watch the games together.