Seven years ago last week, my last living grandparent, Grandma Marvel, marked 89 years on this planet. It would be her last birthday, but I didn't know that at the time, and I struggled with whether to make the drive to my hometown for the day.
It’s not that I didn’t want to spend the time with my grandma. I did. It’s that the 400-mile, one-way drive is a tough one for a single weekend, and I'd be going it alone.
When I brought my indecision to a friend, she said, “She won’t remember if you were there. It’s guilt that makes you want to go.”
I nodded. Said yes. But she wasn't entirely right.
My grandma, who suffered from dementia, wouldn’t remember. The truth is, if I made the drive, I’d spend 14 hours on the road for an afternoon with a woman who’d forget by the time she went to bed that I’d been there.
The fact that I was still pulled to go, despite this, had less to do with guilt and more to do with wanting to honor this woman — whether she remembered it the next day or not.
Because here is what I know to be true: I have never regretted the time or miles I’ve invested in spending time with someone I love. But I have deeply regretted, on too many occasions, the time and miles I haven’t.
Still. Four hundred miles. One way. So, after considerable stalling on that Saturday morning, I finally threw a change of clothes into a bag, said, “Someone needs to invent a damn teleporter already," and got in my car.
And thank God for that. Because here’s what I would’ve missed, had I stayed in Rochester: My 89-year-old grandmother, surrounded by generations of her family, saying, “You’re all here for me?”
I would’ve missed watching her reach out to wrap my mother in a tight hug. And her playfulness when we wrapped a belly-dancing scarf around her waist and requested a show. Her laughter when she said, “Oh, we always have such a good time.”
Had I stayed in Rochester, I couldn’t have set up a beauty shop in my parents’ bathroom and curled my grandma's hair. I wouldn’t have said, “I don’t think I’m doing this right!” And she wouldn’t have said, a glint of grandmother reappearing, “I think you’re doing a fine job.”
And when my mom and I brought her back to the memory care unit at the nursing home — a place I never expected my eternally youthful, fiercely independent grandmother to go — I wouldn’t have heard her say, “This was a good day.”
Before I left, I told her, “I’ll visit again soon. I’ll come back for Alexa’s graduation.” She touched my arm and nodded, even though time means nothing now. Even though she doesn’t remember that Alexa is her great-granddaughter. Doesn’t remember that I’m her granddaughter.
And it’s true that long before I threw my bag in my car the next morning to return to Rochester, she had already forgotten the birthday party. Forgotten the gifts, the dancing, the children. Forgotten I was ever there, holding her hand and looking into her eyes and telling her that I love her. That, yes, we do have such a good time.
And it was absolutely worth the drive.