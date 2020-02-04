Sixty-two days ago, my wife, Lindy, missed a step in the garage, fell, and hurt her ankle.
After a weekend of icing her foot, Lindy suggested she should visit a doctor. She thought her foot may be “broken.”
Since I’ve played organized sports, I felt obligated to explain in painstaking detail how I’ve sprained my ankles dozens of times.
And how, when you go to a doctor for a sprain, all they'll tell you to do is rest, ice, wrap, and elevate it anyway.
And how, last time you were sure your foot was “broken”—remember, Sweetie? — we went to the emergency room and waited so long to find out it was just sprained like I had predicted?
Lindy, for whatever reason, ignored my advice in favor of listening to her own body.
She went to the doctor. Her foot was broken.
So, yeah, it’s been rough on me.
For the past nine weeks, I have been forced to take on the responsibility of grocery shopping for our family. I have, of course, done plenty of grocery shopping in my life, but almost all of that consisted of me strolling down the various aisles, haphazardly filling my cart with whatever I thought I wanted.
Why, that item’s packaging is red! And it’s been placed on the shelf at eye level!
On the first day Lindy sent me grocery shopping for the family, she texted a list of roughly 300 very specific items.
One loaf of “good” bread from bakery. Granny Smith apples — feel for bruises. Package with three entire romaine heads, long and thin-ish.
When I texted to let her know her chicken brand was unavailable, she actually FaceTimed me in Hy-Vee and asked me to show her what chicken they had so she could choose it remotely.
There I was, a grown man, panning my phone camera over the chicken selection as Lindy, on speakerphone, said things like “Go back two packages to the left and down one shelf! Hold that package closer to the phone so I can see it better!”
Every shopper within earshot felt very ashamed for me.
The shopping trip — which Lindy promised would be a “half hour, tops” —turned into a two-hour nightmare.
Our regular Hy-Vee (Crossroads) did not have a few items I needed. So I drove to Hy-Vee (Barlow). I figured I’d just bop in and, knowing where the items should be, walk directly to that corresponding aisle and grab what we needed.
But when I got into the store, it was as if I had been transported to the moon, especially if the moon had completely rearranged how it displayed its produce.
While I would normally oppose government regulation in a business, I now strongly believe that federal laws should mandate a uniformity of aisle layout and product placement in every grocery store in America.
When I got home, and Lindy and the kids started unpacking the groceries, I found myself being subtly shamed by some of my choices.
The look Emma,13, give Lindy when she studied the green peppers I had picked! The way son Henry, 18, asked why we bought the normal-sized package of Oreos instead of family-sized! The tone in Lindy’s voice when she said “Well, I guess we’ll all be getting bananas in our lunches tomorrow! These are sure ready!”
I had the gall to double our milkfat intake by choosing 2 percent milk. I had committed the sin of grabbing reduced-fat cinnamon rolls. I risked that one of us may ingest pulp with my malicious orange juice selection.
And so it’s gone for the past nine weeks. Once, we stopped at Costco. I had never been in Costco.
Lindy waited in the van. As soon as I got through the doors with my list, she FaceTimed me.
“I swear to god,” I said, “if you ask me to hold up my phone so you can pick out chicken breasts, I will buy 10 percent milk and orange juice that is 100 percent pulp!”
“I was going to tell you to get out of there,” she said. “We’re fine.”
It felt like some sergeant who just realized he sent a private on a mission of certain death. Abort! Abort!
This week, after her follow-up visit to her doctor, Lindy was told she needs to wear her boot for what could be six more weeks.
Which is unfortunate. Except, upon getting the news, we immediately signed up for Hy-Vee’s online grocery delivery service.