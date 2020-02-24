Moving sucks.
Especially when you’re moving from one frigid Midwestern state to another, in the middle of winter, just a few weeks before Christmas, by yourself.
But in order to start my new position as the features editor at the Post Bulletin on Dec. 9, I had to make it happen.
While fulfilling my commitment as a page designer for our parent company, I had just a few weeks to pack up my apartment, find a place to live in a city I’d never been to five hours away, and get the hell out of Dodge.
Although I tried to keep it as simple and organized as possible, it was no easy feat, and there’s no way I could have done it without the help of a few dedicated (and patient) friends and family members.
My friend Michele was my faithful travel companion who took not one, but two road trips to Rochester with me and helped me pick an apartment. We made it fun, with shopping trips at Trader Joe’s and Cost Plus World Market (my new favorite store), and meals at Ichi Tokyo, Canadian Honker (that coconut cake!) and Forager.
On Thanksgiving, just a few days before I was supposed to leave Fargo, with an impending storm on my mind, my friend Wendy came over with a home-cooked meal for two and a can-do attitude I so desperately needed. We talked, we packed, we ate. We called it “Packsgiving.”
“Helping someone move isn’t normally a whole lot of fun,” she later told me, “but it was fun, and I was really glad to help. You made sure I knew it was appreciated, and it helped me to feel useful.”
My sister, Sarah, was also determined to help, but the snowstorm delayed her (and thus, the move) a full day. Long story short, on her way from Medford, Ore., to Fargo, N.D., she got stuck in Denver. Fortunately, I was able to connect her with my friend Amanda and her boyfriend, Dick, who were more than willing to pick her up and take her in for the night.
“I went to bed that night mentally exhausted,” Sarah said, “but with a full belly and among friends.”
Meanwhile, storm or no storm, Sarah or no Sarah, I had to keep going — I had to stay on track and try to finish packing and cleaning.
Worn out from the stress of work, as well as the mental, emotional and physical toll of leaving a place I’d called home for 16 years after a tumultuous couple of years, I called for backup.
While Sarah texted me flight updates, my friend Sherri drove across town in the snowstorm on Saturday night to give me a helping hand (and a little tough love). She tried to keep my ADHD brain focused so I wouldn’t crumble completely.
“I could tell when something seemed too overwhelming,” she said, “so I would just try to get you to make one decision at a time. One pile, one drawer, at a time.”
On Sunday, while I dealt with shoveling outside my garage (and getting stuck … twice, and rescued by Wendy … twice — once when she was in heels), Sarah flew in (via Dallas-Fort Worth, of all places), with no delays, and landed in Fargo around midnight.
Then, in her words, “the fun began.”
After getting a good night’s sleep, we picked up a Uhaul truck and got to work. My cat, Cage, watched nervously as the boxes and furniture slowly started disappearing from the only home he’d known for four years. But Sarah had a plan, and she swiftly and capably made it happen.
On the receiving end, we had fewer people to help, since I didn’t know anyone but my new boss, Post Bulletin Editor Jeff Pieters, and a couple other co-workers. Even he pitched in, leaving Tuesday night production to help Sarah unload while I moved things into their rooms.
I said “Thank you” with a special delivery of his favorite beer from Fargo’s Drekker Brewing Co. Not many employers would (literally) push their sleeves up and haul boxes up a flight of stairs for a new employee.
Two months later, while working hard to find my place and make my mark in the newsroom, I’m still settling in. Wendy recently came down for a visit and helped me hang some artwork. Sarah, along with my parents, are coming in March. Sherri and I are planning a girls weekend in April.
There are others who helped send me off and showed me gestures of kindness I’ll never forget, but I can’t possibly mention everyone and everything in 800 words. I did, however, want to recognize a handful of special people in my life who made moving suck so much less.