Dear Dave: Something happened last week that still has me fuming and embarrassed. We had product quality problems, because we used some inferior materials. The problems were created by our manager, because he slashed the budget on the materials and parts that we buy so severely that our products did not have the quality that we are known for. When the higher-ups came to our department to find out why the problems occurred, my manager pointed his finger at me and said that I caused the problems by buying inferior materials. I was so shocked, I said nothing. Without any investigation, I received a 90-day probation. I want to write a letter to upper management or get a meeting with them, so I can explain what really went on. What do you recommend? — C
Dear C: I certainly can understand why you are shocked and angry about being singled out as a troublemaker for problems you did not create. Your boss simply was wrong, and I would also say he is a wimp with dishonorable character defects. We want to respect and trust our leaders, and there is no way you can do that now.
You need to do what you believe is best. I, personally, think your wanting to write a letter or get a meeting with upper management is the right answer -- but, I also believe that consequentially your days in your department under your unscrupulous boss are numbered and you will need to find another job. I believe he will find ways to sabotage you and your work and make you – once again – look like a lousy worker. I would bet on this.
It is important to add that your boss’ framing you and lying to his superiors is not only cowardly. but it is also a firable offense. This fact doesn’t even take in consideration that his cheapening the quality of your products will certainly tarnish your company’s good name and integrity, and, also, impact future sales. Frankly, how this guy ever got to be a manager is a huge wonder, unless he did what he seems to be good at; lying his way through the job interview.
These debacles should be a big part of your letter to upper management and especially are crucial to your case if you have a meeting with them. However, be careful about who you talk to about your case; you never know who may be one of your boss’ stooges and will run to him and tell him your plan. If and when your boss is called before upper management, you want your boss to be unprepared for the inquiry and not be able to make up another convincing lie.
Managing your situation
Nothing is worse than being betrayed by someone we trust. And this is certainly true when that person is your boss — someone who has great control over your career path, profession, and livelihood. I would venture to guess that your boss would even take credit for a project he had little to do with. When the project is praised, guess who will be in front of upper management claiming he was instrumental in the project’s success?
If you choose to let the whole thing go — and keep working in your job at your company — you might not be able to change your boss, but you can keep his lousy management from harming you and make you so timid that you cower when he walks by. That is no way to work and live. In the end, you need the courage to make the decision of either staying where you are or packing up your stuff and skedaddling out of there.
I recommend that you stay true to your heartfelt values. This is who you are, how you act, and what you believe and hold dear. Your values should guide you in making the best decisions — possibly your decision to appeal to upper management, or just leave your job. I know what I would do, and that is to confidently present your case. However, you must act professionally and tactfully, without losing emotional control.
Finally, try to practice forgiveness, because you will sleep better at night. This doesn’t mean you have to deny yourself anger or a sense of betrayal. Go ahead and recognize the fact that you were severely violated and that your employment was jeopardized. But don’t let it continue to eat you up. Do what you need to do and then move on. Either bury the incident in a deep grave or proceed with presenting your case. Whatever you choose to do, just get on with it and stay true to your convictions.