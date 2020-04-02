I was a little bummed this week when I found out the Dover City Council meeting for April was canceled.
The city, which has about 700 residents and is about as tech-savvy as your Aunt Mildred, was planning to have its meeting in the gym of the old Dover School. This meant I would get to drive to Dover and, best of all, get out of my house.
Alas, the meeting has been canceled and, despite being deemed an "essential worker" by Gov. Tim Walz, I'm still stuck at home for the time being.
Victory Gardens Without Foxes
I'm not alone. A lot of people still working are doing so from the comfort of their home office, sofa, dining room table or sun porch. And it seems some have a little extra time on their hands. As a result, my email inbox has been littered with some questionable requests for story coverage.
Want proof? A public relations person in California sent me a pitch on a story that ranged from food shortage anxiety to George Washington Carver and backyard chickens.
Without repeating the email verbatim, it starts off talking about how with the COVID-19 outbreak, we're all a little anxious about where our next meal is coming from. Next, the PR lady went to talk about how George Washington Carver coined the term "Victory Garden" during World War II.
And what's the best addition to a modern Victory Garden, you might ask? Well, it's an automated chicken coop door that lets the chickens out in the morning. Best of all, the door know how to keep foxes out while letting the chickens come and go. All this so you can sleep in or cook breakfast for the kids.
Ode To A 'Flushable' Wipe
On March 25, we ran a story about how folks at wastewater treatment plants are concerned about what people plan to flush since we're all running out of toilet paper, allegedly.
I expected an overflow of, uh, "crumby" puns consisting of toilet humor. Instead, a nice gentleman who'd spent 30 years (per his email) as a wastewater treatment professional sent me a poem he wrote about his noble profession.
The poem is really more of a three-paragraph tale about God ("The Chairman of the Board" ... and not Frank Sinatra) sending wastewater treatment workers to keep our waters clean.
Look, I think people who work at wastewater treatment plants are doing the Lord's work for us all. But the gentleman suggested he could give a dramatic recitation of his opus, and, frankly, I think that's probably not the best use of our limited journalistic resources.
Though I poo-pooed those story ideas, I am grateful folks are pitching story ideas. So keep sending those e-missives. My inbox is never clogged.