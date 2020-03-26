My daughters are occasionally amazed by the vast number of facts I know.
For example, they'll ask me about something from history when doing their homework and, more often than not, I'll have the facts.
What started World War I? Well, my young ladies, the trigger – no pun intended – was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria-Hungary, though it was the mutual defense treaties that drew one country after another into the conflict.
What was Reconstruction? Well, daughter of mine, it was a plan to bring the country back together after the Civil War while integrating former slaves into society. However, it was a huge mess after the assassination of Abe Lincoln.
Now, when I say the girls are "amazed," I don't mean they look at me with awe and say, "You're amazing, Dad."
In reality, they say, "What kind of nerd were you that you know all this stuff?"
Memories, Lost and Saved
A big part of my amazing store of knowledge is the fact I have one of those brains. You know, I can remember odd and otherwise useless facts but my own anniversary will occasionally sneak up on me.
A blessing? Eh, it's a mixed bag. Just ask the Wise Woman who is occasionally frustrated by the fact I can't remember appointments or plans that we've discussed.
What can I remember? Well, this week it's all about homelessness.
This weekend – earlier online – in the Post Bulletin you'll read a trio of stories about how communities in Southeast Minnesota are dealing with homelessness. Why homelessness? Well, because I remembered something.
One Conversation Triggers Memory
On Feb. 13, I drove to Winona to do a little story about Winona-Fillmore Counties Habitat for Humanity and Minnesota State College-Southeast working together to remodel the basement of a Winona church to become the city's first emergency homeless shelter.
I'd gotten most of what I needed for the story talking to a MSC-SE student volunteering his time, a volunteer from the church and Habitat's Amanda Hedlund. But Hedlund asked if I wanted to talk with the pastor of the church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Rev. Robert Hicks.
I looked at my phone (to see the time) and thought, "Yeah, I probably have five minutes."
Nearly an hour later, I finished interviewing Hicks. What I learned is how the choice to open the church to those in need was a tough call among his congregation. It's not that they didn't want to help, but they needed to know what that might look like.
The same thing had happened at Community Bible Church in downtown Winona, the location of the Winona Community Warming Center.
There was even another location that would soon start a remodeling effort to become another homeless shelter in Winona.
How many homeless shelters did one city of about 28,000 people need, I wondered. I also began to recall stories I'd written about efforts to develop a shelter in Red Wing.
Connecting The Dots
Hicks also told me about a group in Winona that has, for years, been leading efforts to build up an infrastructure to help the homeless. Again, this sounded like the group I'd covered in Red Wing.
All this made me wonder: If cities like Red Wing (population: 16,000) and Winona are just now coming together to help the homeless beyond the emergency measures cities and counties have (hotel vouchers on a cold night), then what happens in places where they don't have that many people or resources.
Take Fillmore County, which has about 21,000 people total. The largest city, Chatfield (pop. 2,800), is half in Olmsted County. And, as caring as the people in Chatfield or Preston (the county seat) may be, there aren't enough resources to go around for people in need.
And, of course, how does all this compare to Rochester?
All These Pieces of Information
All these dots and connected thoughts were the inspiration for the Weekend Focus you'll soon read.
From there, I still had to go out and interview people. One night, I spent about two hours at the Dorothy Day Hospitality House in Rochester talking to guests. I sat in on an emergency homeless task force meeting for Three Rivers Community Action Network. And, I went back to Winona to talk with leaders of that group that's been trying to help the homeless for about five years.
Overall, I think this is a better use of my brain than remembering George Brett's 1980 batting average. Yeah, I'm still wasting brain power on that.