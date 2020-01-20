A wooden sign attached to the tall chain-link fence that protected school children from passing cars identifies West Concord as Chad Winsell’s home place.
Winsell was the model for Santa Claus as he appeared in the popular children’s book “Peef the Christmas Bear,’’ which was written by Tom Hegg and illustrated by Warren Hanson.
The creators couldn’t have picked a better model. Winsell’s happy nature had the ability to put a smile on the face of the most determined sourpuss. He is gone, but memories of him remain.
The brick building, which was constructed from 1902 through 1914 and remained a school until 1990, is as close to a landmark as can be found in a community that has fewer than 1,000 people. Some towns level their former school buildings and others find new uses for their former schools. In some situations, preservationists and those wanting to knock down the facility clash.
Christmas lights cap the building’s cupola. In a sense, it is a West Concord landmark comparable in scale size to Chicago’s Willis Tower, which until 2009 was known as Sears Tower. Five people died during its construction, which was completed in 1973.
Sweat and sacrifice went into the West Concord school’s construction. Even at the turn of the century, bricks, mortar and laborers didn’t come cheap.
After the school closed, it was sold for $1 to the West Concord Historical Society, which maintains it through donations and special events, including a meal and dance that comes close to a black-tie affair.
Various themes have been created in the classrooms. The military room holds letters from distant lands, uniforms and photographs; the 1950s room contains the first television set sold in town. The far-out 1960s and '70s are displayed in another, and a typical classroom remains. Class photographs are displayed in the hallway, some with 50 faces and others with many less. Garage-sale items are sold for those hunting collectible goodies.
A weathered tree, which is hollow and a safehouse for squirrels and other critters, stands guard at the corner of the former playground. Standing beneath it on a warm day, it is easy to imagine children laughing and shouting while playing hopscotch, skipping rope and playing catch during recess. Thoughts of who they were and what they became rise like the sun.
The movement away from single-room schoolhouses housing multiple grades taught by one teacher hadn’t yet started at the turn of the 19th century. Into the 1950s, students continued to walk or ride bikes on gravel roads to get to school. Single-room schoolhouses still exist in isolated parts of the country and by all accounts graduate well-educated students.
We were fortunate in Le Sueur, which at the time was home to the Jolly Green Giant’s corporate headquarters, to have three grade schools. Most students attended the larger public school while a few others went to Union School, which was in an older building several blocks away. Catholics were taught in another building.
Although we were separated, we shared the same games. In spring, older boys carried jackknives in their pockets, which were thrown and stuck in the soft earth in competition that sometimes ended with hard feelings and fisticuffs.
Marbles were a much gentler sport, although fights over cat’s eyes bet and lost and bearing balls repositioned as marbles caused disputes. (Cat’s eye marbles weren’t generally available or popular until Japan mass-produced them shortly after World War II ended. Metal marbles were easily available because ball bearings often needed replacement on farm machinery.)
It is inconceivable that the children of the era carried knives in their pockets and hunting guns in cases to school. No one on the bus route perceived the weapons as threats to safety.
As parents and grandparents, we are concerned about creating safe environments. However, it is difficult to insulate from the violence that mars our society.
The children of generations past continue playing recess games while I stand near the corner tree, feeling almost as old as their school.