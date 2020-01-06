Elliot arrived at daybreak without a stocking cap, gloves and coat, but with an appetite for pancakes and chocolate milk.
After helping make an apple pie for his mother, he settled on the couch to watch all-powerful monsters battle Capt. America and the Hulk battle over what appeared to be New York City.
The explosions and mayhem overwhelmed a grandpa who in previous decades laughed at the antics of Wile E. Coyote, Elmer Fudd and others. The era’s cartoon violence generated criticism among some media wags because of the possible negative consequences on children.
Grandpa, who watched the color-splashed carnage with trepidation, hoped that we would find something else to do. Elliot had left his tablet at home, so our options were limited.
“What else is there to do?’’ Elliot asked before suggesting that we could retrieve the tablet.
Other alternatives were more alluring.
A small jewelry box was opened and revealed six Susan B. Anthony coins. The coins were poorly received when they were minted from 1979 to 1981 because they were easily confused with quarters. Production was suspended until they were reintroduced in 1999.
“They must be worth a million dollars,’’ Elliot said shortly after he spilled and retrieved them from the wooden floor. “Can I keep one?”
Elliot asked what coin might be most valuable. An Internet search revealed that a cooper-bronze wheat Lincoln penny minted in 1943 is valued at $2 million. Most pennies were minted with steel in ’43 because more precious metals were needed for the war effort.
“Can we look for gold and diamonds?’’
Grandpa has spent a long time looking for treasure, although not always in the material sense. It has taken him a considerable amount of time to understand that what is most valuable cannot be reduced to nickels and dimes.
Outsized clothing was found, along with a pointy shovel with a broken handle. The plow had created a mini snow mountain, which in earlier times would have been ideal for a game of King of the Hill. Today, it was deemed a good spot for the search.
Excavation continued for more than an hour before ending without finding a thing. Sidewalk ice, shattered with the shovel, also produced nothing of value.
While his back was turned, I put two pennies on the sidewalk. Elliot was overjoyed at the find and insisted that greater treasures could be had if we continued searching.
A couple of pennies can be enough. That was true years ago when the grade-school teacher led the class to the machine filled with small cartons of white and chocolate milk. I had spent much of class time feeling the coins in my pocket so that they wouldn’t be lost.
Grandpa had about run out of steam, but Elliot wanted to keep going. It’s true that finding treasure isn’t as important as looking for it. There wouldn’t be many ice houses if those who sought crappies and sunfish always came home with their limits.
Grandma had macadamia nut cookies in the jar and homemade chocolate milk in the fridge. Elliot found a comfy napping spot on the couch while his grandfather rested on the recliner. His father returned early from work and his son rushed to give him a hug.
“I love you,’’ he said.
The sentence ought to be spoken daily in every household. What the heroes among us lack in superpowers is more than made up by the power of those words.
It had been a wonderful day spent seeking treasure. We found it in the bonding that bridged the gap between two very different generations. Elliot had utterly worn me out, but the ache in my legs was the rare good kind that’s healthy for the soul.
Elliot will return in a couple more days at which time we will resume our search. We will try near the backyard boulder, a rock worthy of concealing a leprechaun’s greatest treasure.