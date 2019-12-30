Ten rock doves waited their turn at the feeder on a milky sky morning. The doves, which are native to Eurasia but have adapted well here, are dull grey, with little coloring difference between male and female.
They scattered and settled in a maple that has held on to its leaves while I did a minimal yard inspection before taking a walk. Two dogs bark with great bluff and bluster from their enclosure.
The walk continued past the Catholic house and church. The house, once home to a priest and secretary, is empty, as is the church. Sunday Mass isn’t celebrated there. A shortage of priests and attendance has rendered the buildings obsolete. It’s sad that facilities constructed with so much monetary and labor sacrifice in the 1950s have lost their relevancy.
The walk stopped at the ball diamond, where an open gate led me to left field. The mind sees a menacing batter at the plate.
The walk continued as did thoughts about what I can do to help mend discord in our family. Two of my brothers are angry with each other over something that was said. One has vowed not to participant in our annual fishing trip and won’t play cards with the other.
We are too old to waste time on feuds. I hope that it will blow over, but the calmest brother of our bunch doesn’t think it will happen any time soon. To an extent we’ve always been fighters, but most conflict was limited to the playing field or basketball court. An errant elbow might loosen a tooth or blacken an eye, but grudges didn’t last.
What we need now is a peacemaker, but Mother is gone. She tolerated a lot, but when it became too much, she stepped in with the authority that only mothers have. I had decided to be the peacemaker through calls to both brothers, but my sister said it wouldn’t be a good idea.
“Let them work it out for themselves,’’ she recommended.
The cellphone is seldom carried, so I was startled when it jingled in my pocket. I flipped it open, thinking that it might be my sister who’d tell me not to be concerned. However, the voice spoke what seemed Chinese before switching over to a clumsy English that was difficult to understand. More than 1.4 billion people in China, but I don’t know any of them.
I imagine her to be an inexperienced young woman working her first scam from a boiler room while a more experienced scammer watches over her shoulder. Her boss isn’t pleased, and 10 minutes later she calls and again struggles.
Alexander Graham Bell – whose first words over the telephone he invented were “Mr. Watson, come here I want to see you – would be dismayed that his invention is used by criminals to fleece millions from the elderly and vulnerable.
However, Bell might or might not have deserved the 1876 patent for the talking telephone that eventually led to the creation of a monolithic corporation that held sway until it was ordered to break up in 1982.
Two others – Italian immigrant Antonio Meucci and college professor Elisha Gray – argued in court that they deserved the patent. The U.S. government sided with them for 20 years as the patent issue went through various courts. The U.S. Supreme Court decided that Bell’s was the legitimate claim and Meucci and Gray faded into obscurity.
Kathy asked where I’d been and why I’d been gone so long.
It took a while to play a little ball and to visit with a Chinese woman over the phone. No update on whether my brothers have made up. It’s bad to start a new year at loggerheads – if for no other reason than it would upset Mother so.