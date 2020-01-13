The question produced a response as firm as wet concrete.
“Just make a decision,’’ said Kathy, before saying she wished her husband would, for once, be decisive. The choice to be decided was whether the birthday meal should be eaten in a restaurant or at home.
I am the cosmic opposite of George Bush, who billed himself as the “Great Decider’’ during his White House bid against an opponent saddled with the dreaded “waffler’’ tag.
The textbook definition of “to waffle” is the failure to make up one’s mind. That take is much preferable to another that defines waffler as a person “who writes or speaks at great length without communicating anything of importance.”
I operate most effectively when there is but a single reasonable decision to make.
Doctor Carrie Barron in an article in “Psychology Today’’ wrote that people who can’t make decisions don’t for several reasons. Indecision, she concludes, may be due to depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and fear of making the wrong decision. People who are hoarders fit the category because they can’t decide what to keep and what to throw away.
Neither depressed nor a hoarder, the blame in my case involves birth order. The youngest of 12 children (Mother considered her last pregnancy a blessed accident) left little need for decision-making. The dictatorship eagerly enforced by older siblings seldom also never wavered.
Mother was the ultimate decider, a position that was richly deserved given that she was pregnant for so much of her adult life, had firm convictions about right and wrong, and was certain the cultural revolution of the 1960s was an assault on democratic values and good order.
As a child of the 1960s, she placed great stock in keeping up appearances, which meant hair that reached collar-length was worrisome. The hand-powered clippers — a tool that gouged the scalp and inflicted pain that at the time was considered worse than the Medieval era’s Pearl of Anguish. (The pearl was an odd name for a torture tool that extracted confessions from women accused of being witches.)
Dad, who perhaps had enough of child-raising when I stumbled along, was a hands-off parent. We got along well for that reason, and our clashes were limited to minor things like blasted rock-n-roll.
The consensus among older siblings is that I was lucky. Family finances had improved as the Great Depression’s impact faded. Dad neither chased me with his belt nor demanded too much labor.
If it is true that I am the most fortunate son, the price that is paid for watching brothers face aging is the worst sort of revenge. Four siblings have died and cancer and heart attacks confront others. My siblings are better remembered when they were unhindered by such earthly constraints.
None of these ramblings explain why it’s difficult to make the smallest of decisions. Someone told me I must embrace a more Type A personality.
A Type A, according to general psychological agreement, has great ambition, is goal-oriented and extremely competitive. A “D’’ is a better fit, my friend said.
Psychologists say people who fit the latter category are constantly worried and irritable and suffer from low self-esteem. Not surprisingly, I can’t decide which category is the best fit for me. It’s uncertain what if anything Sigmund Freud, the guru of psychoanalysis who died in 1939, might say about the cause of indecisiveness.
There are far too many choices to make involving the birthday meal. Chicken, steak or seafood all sound good. What about duck a l'orange, which rolls off the tongue better than it tastes? What about baked potato or mashed?
Whatever Kathy decides to prepare — even if it is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich — will be fine. What makes any meal worthy of a four-star Michelin rating is the company kept.