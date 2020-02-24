A cardinal seen in winter foretells prosperity come spring, and a redbird is proof that even in the bleakest of times, hope and love endures. For some, a cardinal symbolizes family devotion, personal growth and love.
In Choctaw lore, a cardinal meets a lonely and virtuous maiden before flying off to a lonely brave, who is tricked into meeting the maiden. The lonely pair fall in everlasting love.
There are reasons why cardinals are held in such regard. They are monogamous and build their nest and raise young as equal partners. Their virtue stands in contrast to dastardly starlings, which are marauders that destroy other birds’ nests, eggs and young.
Starlings — like wild parsnips and emerald ash borers — are not native to North America. Approximately 50 breeding pairs were brought to the United States in 1890 by a man who thought – because William Shakespeare mentioned them in his writings – that the birds might add culture to New York City’s rough and tumble streets.
The U.S. starling population has grown to 200 million, and wildlife professionals, homeowners and farmers struggle to control them. It’s estimated that the bird causes nearly $1 billion in crop and livestock losses. Several bacterial, viral and fungal diseases common in starlings can jump to humans and livestock.
Neither a cardinal nor starling, I trudge through the snow to take down the primitive Christmas decorations that remain on the small backyard evergreen. The hip complains, I fall and, despite being uninjured, cuss and complain about the body’s shortcomings.
A retreat leads to the West Concord Public Library, which shares building space with the city hall and the police office. The library’s small size belies its importance as a gateway to the wider world. The paintings and figurines on its walls and atop its bookshelves are a timeline that includes pharaohs, Indian villages, South American jungles and space travel. A small fountain gurgles water that soothes and delights children who come to discover the joy of reading.
It is easy to think that I was once like the young man seated at a library computer. We gathered at the library to plan a night’s fun and gossip until the librarian quieted us. I met a girl there — a high-schooler who had a baby. She had moved from Arkansas with her parents. A young and single mother was unusual then, and she needed something beyond being ostracized. We took turns taking her to doctor appointments, offering advice given by parents about teething and the like.
She decided, when the baby was 3, to move back to Arkansas. We were no more than friends. Despite that, she said it would be possible to move with her and attend college down there. For a moment — while hurriedly and mindlessly paging through a People magazine — I wondered what would have happened if I had gone. We never heard from her again.
Pondering without possibly knowing is not in itself destructive.
The librarian interrupts with the news that a new book has come in that I might like. It is, she said, about Indians who were given land to live on forever, but forever amounted to a less than a decade.
“Do you want to check it out?”
No, I had come in only for inspiration among the paintings, figurines and books. I found something else, too — memories of youth when a summer afternoon could be profitably spent watching a jetliner streaking across the sky and wondering about the passengers and where they might be headed.
Someday, I would be a passenger. It may not matter much that travel didn’t take me too far from my roots. It is good, amid the wonderings, to see the cardinal back at the feeder.