In just more than two weeks, Rochester Magazine will publish the winners of our 21st annual Best Restaurants awards.
Every year, the vast majority of the 2,000-plus voters (and 20,000-plus votes) take the contest seriously.
But, every year, more than a few of you, when filling out your ballot for Best Italian Dish, write in "Sophia Loren."
Or "Fabio."
Or "Gina Lollobrigida" or "Isabella Rosselini" or "Claudia Cardinale" or "Mona Lisa" or "Valerie Bertinelli."
This year, thankfully, was no exception.
In fact, we may have received some of our strangest answers ever. And that's saying something. (Last year, in our Best Sandwich category, someone took the time to write “Callaway Chrome Mack Daddy 4.” When we looked that up, we found out it is a golf club — a “sand wedge.” That’s four minutes of my life I’ll never get back.)
Here are some of the best — read: weirdest — answers we received in this year's Best Restaurants Ballot.
Best Breakfast Place: "In my bed."
Best Bartender: "Isaac from 'The Love Boat.'" "Sascha from 'Casablanca.'" "That octopus from 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?'"
Best Tacos: "Tacko Fall." Tacko Fall is a 7-foot, 6-inch tall basketball player for the Boston Celtics. He plays roughly four minutes per game.
Best Dessert: "Well, there are only four types: Subtropical, Coastal, Cold Winter, and Polar. Personally, I think the best is Polar." Those are types of deserts.
Best View: "Watching my wife get ready in the morning when she thinks I'm sleeping and can't see her."
Best Steak Place: Yet again, someone wrote "In Edward's heart." We can only guess they mean Edward, the vampire from "Twilight." And stake.
Best Pizza Place: Here are some of the ways voters (mis)spelled Pasquale's: "Pasquails." "Pasqiles." "Paqsuales." "Pascal's." "Pisscalls." "The place with the New York pizza. I never know how to spell it. Pasquale's?"
Best Bar: "Strip."
Best Cocktail: "The sickle feather. Especially the long curved ones." The sickle, it turns out, is the name of a rooster's tail.
Best Trivia/Bar Games: "Trivial Pursuit/Beer pong."
Best Sushi: "B. Anthony." Can this possibly be "Susie"? For Susan B. Anthony? We honestly don't know anymore.
Best Catering: "The gold hoops that dangle off their feline ears." Cat earrings?
Best Burger: "Luxem."
Best Fine Dining: "When you eat right after you get a parking ticket."
Best Brewery: "San Antonio Missions." This is, we discovered, the minor league baseball team for the Milwaukee Brewers. Is the idea here that they are making Brewers in a brewery? I honestly don't understand.
Best Place For Vegetarian Food: "Wherever my food eats." "Cow farm." "Apparently now it's Burger King, since every commercial I see is for that new Impossible Whopper."
Best Happy Hour: "When you wake up an hour early for work and realize you can sleep for another hour. That makes me happy."
Best Place To Eat With Kids: "In a Galaxy far, far, far away." "Keep them in cages at home, please." "Do you mean YOUNG kids? Because someone can still be your kid and be a grown adult."
Best Sandwich Place: "On a plate." "In my mouth."
Best Restaurant Service: "The part where they bring you your food."
Best Bar Service: "The part where they bring you your drink."
Best Barista: "Edmund Bartley-Denniss." We had to Google this. He was actually a famous barrister.
Best Server: "IBM's AS400."
Best Asian Place: "Tokyo." "Singapore." "The Great Wall of China."
Best Place For Seafood: "The ocean." "Under a lot of melted butter." "You can see food at any restaurant."
Best Restaurant More Than 30 Minutes Away: "Osteria Francescana." That's in Modena, Italy.
Rochester’s Best Restaurant: "Tournedos Steakhouse At The Inn." That's in Rochester, New York.
Best Italian Dish: "Sophia Loren." "Fabio." "Gina Lollobrigida." "Isabella Rosselini." "Claudia Cardinale." "Mona Lisa." "Valerie Bertinelli."