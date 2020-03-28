“I found one!” an excited voice said, followed by the sound of footsteps running up the driveway.
“It’s half full,” a second voice said.
And a third: “Dump it in the grass.”
I stepped out onto the porch, drying my hands on a dish towel.
“Hi, guys,” I said. “What’s going on?”
“Hi, Dan!” they said distractedly, watching as the last few drops of Coke dribble onto the lawn. the can and the grill still in the driveway after last night’s supper.
“Can we have your pop can?”
“Uh … sure.”
“THANKS!” they said with more enthusiasm than an empty pop can deserved. The boy who’d poured the leftover Coke onto the lawn ran to his bike and dropped the can into a plastic grocery bag hanging from the handle bars.
“What are you going to do with the cans? I asked.
“We’re going to take them to the scrap yard,” one of the boys said. “They give you MONEY for them!” He stretching the word into two long syllables.
“Really? What are you going to use the money for?”
“I’m going to buy a PlayStation,” the first boy said.
“Xbox is way better,” the second boy said. “I’m going to get an Xbox.”
“I’m going to get a Wii,” the third boy said. “With two controllers.”
“How long have you been collecting cans? I asked.
The looked at each other, as if to compare notes before Wii Boy answered: “Since about … 8:30.”
“How many do you have so far?”
“About ten,” PlayStation said. “We found a whole bunch at the athletic field.”
“No, we got more than that,” Xbox Boy corrected. He stepped over to the bikes, wrestled the bags off the handle bars and dumped the cans into the middle of the yard.
“One … two … three …”
“I think we have 10," PlayStation said. “Maybe 11!”
“Stop talking!” Xbox said. “I can’t count when you’re talking! One … two … three …”
With an “I told you so” smile he dropped my Coke can onto the pile: “Fourteen!”
I admired their spirit, and didn’t want to be the wet blanket to tell them that three video game systems would be worth about 150,000 cans.
“Where did you get the idea of collecting pop cans?”
“Not just pop cans,” Xbox corrected me, dropping his voice to a whisper: “Sometimes my dad drinks beer.”
“We started a can collecting business,” Wii Boy said. “My gramma used some big word for people who start a business so they can make money.”
“Entrepreneur?” I offered
“Yeah, that’s it … ompanoor!”
“I’ll tell you what,” I said. “I’ve got a bag of pop cans in the garage. If you want them, you can have them.”
“REALLY?”
“Yeah,” I said, draping the dish towel over the porch railing. “Let’s see what we’ve got.”
The boys followed me to the garage and I pulled a half-full plastic garbage bag out of the corner. The bag rattled as I dropped it onto the driveway.
“Whoa! There must be, like, a hundred cans in there!” Wii said.
“Let’s count ‘em!” PlayStation said, dumping the bag in the middle of the driveway.
“One … two … three …”
“Maybe TWO HUNDRED!” Xbox said. “Maybe a THOUSAND!”
“Stop talking!”
I wondered if their partnership was already on shaky ground.
“One … two … three …”
There were 73.
“73 plus 14 …” Wii Boy said. He paused to do the math in his head: “87!” Three faces lit up like they just struck gold ... or at least aluminum … and the unexpected windfall brought a round of high fives.
The boys tossed the cans back into the garbage bag, leaving a puddle of pop dribbles in the middle of the driveway; by the end of the day the puddle would attract every bee in a three state area.
“How much money do you think we can get for all these cans?” Xbox asked as the boys climbed onto their bikes.
“I don’t know,” I answered diplomatically. “Just keep looking … they all add up.”
“Are you going to drink any pop today?” Wii asked.
“It’s Saturday,” I said. “I drink a lot of pop on Saturday.”
“Can you save your cans for us?”
“I sure will!” I said.
The boys assured me that they’d be back, and as they rode down the street I caught bits of their conversation:
“PlayStation is awesome!”
“Xbox is way better!”
“Wii is best … with two controllers!”
I stepped back into the house, pulled a can of Coke out of the fridge and gulped it down in three long swallows.
I set the empty can aside on the kitchen counter.
One more for the neighborhood entrepreneurs, 149,912 to go.