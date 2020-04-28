‘I had tears in my eyes.’
Every night for the past month, the Plummer Building has been bathed in “Mayo” blue.
In the Hilton Building, they hand-switch on lights nightly to form a giant heart, 16-stories high, representing the city’s hundreds of healthcare workers.
At Charter House, a retirement living community, they hoisted their 24-foot, 100-light star — normally reserved for the Christmas season — to the top of the building.
And, across the region, high school athletic directors or coaches or faculty have, on certain nights, been heading out to sports fields to turn on the lights.
James Tempel’s son Joey, a junior -- and baseball player -- at Hayfield High School, was supposed to play third base this spring.
James, who has spent 25 years at Mayo, is a flight nurse for Mayo One helicopter.
While flying in Mayo One on a return flight to Rochester, James caught the sight — nearly a mile below him — of the glowing stadium lights of Hayfield High School.
“I didn’t know the lights would be on, but the field looked beautiful from the air,” Tempel told Pat Ruff of the Post Bulletin. “The only thing that would have been better than what I saw was seeing a bunch of kids down there playing on it. It was emotional for me to see that. I had tears in my eyes.”
‘No questions asked’
“Kids can simply come in and say, ‘No school for me today’ and we will hand them a lunch.”
“When you order a kids meal, just say ‘It’s already paid for.’ We’ll take care of it.”
“Just call ahead and order the ‘School Lunch Special.’ However many you need. We’ll deliver them to your car.”
These are just a few of the notices from local restaurants, too numerous to mention, who immediately offered food — free of charge, no questions asked — to kids in need.
They are one of the industries hit the hardest, and they are one of the industries that has given back the most.
And, sometimes, they rediscovered something about themselves.
“Free kid meals are still in full swing,” posted one local restaurant owner. “We always knew we had great staff, but to put into words their selfless acts and dedication in this time of crisis is impossible. From our back of the house treating each kids meal like they paid top dollar, to our front of the house staff happily volunteering to deliver hot food when needed, in the pouring rain ... 20 miles away. #soakingbuthappy.”
Tough times, these.
But, if we can remember the good, we can come out of this as better people.
If we can remember how we have helped each other.
If we can remember how something as simple as lights on a baseball field could bring tears to the eyes of that first responder, a mile above.
If we can remember “Just call ahead and order the ‘School Lunch Special.’ However many you need. We’ll deliver it to your car.”