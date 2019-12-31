Almost immediately after being hired roughly three years ago, Rochester Magazine staff writer Anne began updating a shared Google doc, titled Out Of Context Quotes Overheard In The Rochester Magazine Office.
At first, we feared she may have been collecting those for her secret report to corporate. But, we’re still here, so …
Here's another periodic installment of OOCQOITRMO. We like to share these because we love when you send us your office quotes as well. Mostly so we don't feel like we're the only ones.
Also, the Rochester Magazine team – Anne, Jen, Lisa, Tessa, and me – has moved into our new office, an open floor-plan that we share with the Post Bulletin. So now we have way more people to overhear!
Tessa: You can’t spell ‘asset’ without ‘Tessa.’ And it’s true! I am an asset!
Photographer Ken: What?
Steve: It’s literally ‘Tessa’ backward.
Ken (long pause): You can’t spell ‘evets’ without ‘Steve.’
---
Lisa: It’s like no one pays attention to us.
Everyone within earshot: Silence.
---
Sales rep Tyler: Sorry I need so much help today.
Tessa: Mmm-hmmm.
Tyler: You’re supposed to say, "It’s alright, no problem …”
Tessa: Mmm-hmmm.
---
PB cops reporter Emily: I’ve had probably 45 to 50 ounces of coffee today and I’m still exhausted and I feel nothing. I feel nothing.
---
Steve: I’m going to tell you who I asked to the baseball game so we don’t ask the same people. So I asked Tracy McCray, she’s coming ...
Jen: Wait! I asked Tracy and she said she couldn’t go!
Lisa: I guess she wanted to go with Steve.
Jen: (voice rises a solid octave): Wait!
Steve: This must be really awkward for you.
---
Tessa: Hey, Ken, do you have zip ties out in your area?
Anne: Are we kidnapping someone?
---
PB editor Jeff Pieters (after a phone call): I had the distinct sensation I was talking to someone who was not wearing pants.
---
Steve (to Anne and Jen): Nobody’s here to listen to my meeting notes?
Anne and Jen: (Silence).
---
Steve: I am sorry, you guys, I didn’t mean to call you nobodies. Don’t take it personally.
---
Tessa: Belt buckles and cowboy hats? Maybe this is not a good representation of who we are.
Jen: Speak for yourself.
---
Lisa: My banana! It has attracted a population!
---
Tessa: Oh, my God, Luke Perry died? You know, (my son) Dylan’s named after him -- not after him, but the "90210" character.
Silence.
Tessa: He was a hottie.
Steve: I imagine that you wouldn’t buy any property unseen, in case there are ...
Jen: Ghosts?
Steve: Yes. I was going to say ghosts.
Anne: I’m laughing, but I’m concerned.
---
Steve: We used to eat peanut butter, mayonnaise, and lettuce sandwiches.
Lisa: Ugh.
Anne: It’s the lettuce that’s really throwing me.
Steve: You needed the lettuce or the whole thing would stick to the roof of your mouth.
---
Lisa (on Tessa’s mysterious absence): Maybe she’s in that room downstairs that you can’t get out of. The one where you can’t call anyone?
Anne: What room is that?
Steve: You’ll find it, Anne. Someday.
---
Jen: Salt-N-Pepa’s ‘Shoop’ came on and I know. Every. Word. I’m singing along!
Tessa: So we want to invite – oh, my gosh – Rochester Magazine’s 100 best friends?
Anne: Do we have 100 friends?
Steve: I have three friends that I can think of.
Silence.
Steve: One’s my wife.
---
Lisa: Anne, you’re the devil. But a good one.
Steve (by text, home with his daughter, who was sick): She just woke up and looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Has anyone gotten dead yet?’ It was a little creepy.
---
Tessa: Crying? Swearing? Killing things? I enjoy all of those things.
---
Jen: All of us look young and vibrant! Our clothes are pressed!
---
Steve: What do you have going on?
Photographer Ken: Well, I’m working on an office prank.
Steve: Is it on me?
Ken: (Silence.)
Have an Out Of Context Quote? Please, please, send it to Steve at SLange@RochesterMagazine.com.