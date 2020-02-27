When politics kicks into high gear, I usually look for something else to cover.
I mean, I have to cover politics, but it's not my favorite thing, especially the higher up the food chain you go.
For example, a city council or school board election is generally a lone candidate talking about how he or she plans to improve the city or schools. There's almost never that "My esteemed opponent is a puppy-kicker!" negativity.
But you get to the county and state levels, and you can almost guarantee opponents, negative campaigning and people finding it hard to get along with folks who have differing political views.
I find the whole thing annoying. Work together, people. Last I checked, you have this job on our dime. Get busy. Fix stuff.
She Said What?
That's why I was pleasantly surprised when U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she supported the president – President Trump – in his efforts to negotiate new trade deals to help American businesses and workers.
She agreed that NAFTA needed to be revamped, and said the USMCA trade deal that replaces the old Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement is a major upgrade. She also praised the president and his administration for making headway with China and keeping China as a focus going forward.
Don't get me wrong, Craig had her complaints. She said the trade war with China has been a mess, and said farmers, like the ones here in Minnesota, lost a big share of that market that will need to be earned back. She also said the administration's biggest task – getting China to stop stealing intellectual property rights – is still not done.
Maybe I shouldn't have been so surprised. Craig formerly worked in the medical device field. China has stolen ideas and ignored international patents in the arena for a long time. So, she certainly has common ground with Republicans on this.
Mixed Signals On Solar
Speaking of seeing unlikely political agreement, the Winona County Board met Tuesday to talk about a solar garden.
Now, you'd think solar energy is something everyone can agree upon, and normally I'd say you're right. But this is Winona County, and honestly, I expected the board to vote 3-2 against the solar project, and here's why.
First, before a project like this gets to the county board it's reviewed by the county's planning commission, a panel that is appointed and approved by the county board. A big chunk of the current planning commission was put in place by current Board Chairwoman Marie Kovecsi.
The planning commission, on a 5-3 vote, recommended the board deny the permit for the solar garden. Why? Well, three people who can see the hill where the solar panels would be placed, complained about the unsightliness of solar panels, property values and other typical not-in-my-backyard bromides.
Now, if you haven't been following Winona County politics – and you should because it's entertaining – you should know that when there's a controversy, the board usually votes three on one side – Kovecsi along with commissioners Greg Olson and Chris Meyer – and two on the other – commissioners Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward.
This proposed solar garden had all the tell-tale signs of getting the boot by the county board. It was set to be installed on a bluff hillside, the planning commission voted against it, and the NIMBY crowd showed up. That's three strikes in Winona County.
Alas, I Was Wrong
Eventually, the county board voted 5-0 in favor of the project. Part of what made the deal palatable was the fact the panels will be installed on the bottom of the hill, not the top of the bluff (as was mistakenly suggested during the planning commission phase), so those neighbors were not so opposed as they'd been last month.
The other part is that solar is pretty popular around Southeast Minnesota, and all five county board members want to give rural landowners a way to make some money in a hard agricultural economy.
So, with the caucuses done, the presidential primary around the corner and, August's statewide primary on the distant horizon, I'm wondering if a new air of civility could be sweeping across the land.
Could it be safe to cover politics?
Maybe, just to be safe, I'll follow up that tip I got about a guy who restores old furniture. That should keep me out of harm's way when the mud starts flying.