We are, every day, surrounded by people with stories to tell.
This is 100% true. But we don't often get to find out what those stories are, mostly because it's kind of weird to turn to the person behind you at the grocery store and say, "Hi. Nice to meet you. What's the scariest thing you've ever done?"
Likewise with tapping the shoulder of the person next to you at the coffee shop to say, "So, I was wondering: What's the most embarrassing thing you've ever said?"
People get, understandably, a little weirded out by that. Unless you're doing it in the name of journalism. And then you're allowed to ask all kinds of personal questions.
For a decade, I've been asking our fellow Rochesterites all kinds of personal questions as part of Rochester Magazine's Random Rochesterite column. And now — because there are so many stories to tell, and because I've vowed to share more of them with you — I'm going to interview someone new, and mostly random, every month or so in this column, too.
I'm calling it 7 Questions because, well, that's probably obvious. (But in case it's not: Psst. I'll be asking each of these Rochesterites 7 questions.)
My first one? Jenny Rand — a newly minted RN who's lived in Rochester since 2002. Jenny isn't exactly random to me. But there's plenty I didn't know about her. Until now.
So here we go, Reader-Friends: It's 7 Questions with Jenny Rand.
What would someone be surprised to learn about you?
I'm terrified of birds. Any of them. When I'm downtown and I can hear the crows…? Yeah. Not OK. If I'm sitting here in the house watching the birds in the bird feeder, I'm good. Just don't let them get close to me. Also, people might be surprised to learn that I met my husband in seventh-grade health class. He sat behind me. That health teacher is now in prison, by the way.
Did you talk to each other during that class?
No. Wait. Let me ask my husband. … He says we did talk. I don't remember that. I do remember our first date.
What was your first date?
I was 19, and we went to John's Bar in La Crosse. That was before the drinking age changed to 21. I'm old. We drank these drinks that tasted like Hawaiian Punch, but they were like 100% booze. Mike played "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" on the jukebox, and I thought he was a total weirdo because I'd never heard that song before in my life. And then we went out the back door of the bar and he showed me where he had tripped and fell and split his head open another night. There might've still been blood on the ground.
How did you end up on that first date?
My best friend was one of his neighbors — we'd gone to school with her. I planned her birthday party and he was invited, so we ran into each other there. We talked for a long time at the party, and he asked me for my number. And then he waited six days to call me.
What's your perfect Saturday afternoon?
A college football game and cooking for my whole family. Just having Mike and all four of our children — Sarah who is 23 and in Winona, Rachel, who is 19 and in Madison, Michael, 16, and Maddie, 12 — all at home for a big family dinner.
Scariest thing you've done?
It would have to be waiting for my breast cancer diagnosis. I wasn't scared at first. It was such a big lump and cancer's little. I noticed it on Dec. 26, 2010. On December 27, I went to the doctor and she said, "I know it's the holidays, but I'd like you to get it checked out as soon as possible." It was almost 6 o'clock at night, and I'd just had the exam and gotten dressed, and she knocked on the door and said, "I pulled some strings and got someone to see you tomorrow. You need to be here at 6:30 a.m." I thought she was going to tell me that I should get it checked out in January … not 12 hours later. That night? Waiting for the diagnosis? That's the scariest thing I've done. As of Jan. 11, I've now been cancer-free for nine years.
Thing you're most proud of?
My children. Because they are brave and strong and they have been through a lot. Kids are resilient, but my kids have a special oomph.