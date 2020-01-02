The phone rings, and I stare at it in fear.
I don't recognize the name or number on the caller ID, so it could be anyone calling. With anything on their minds.
This is the fear we live with daily at the Post Bulletin.
"Post Bulletin, this is Brian."
It's like an invitation to ask me things I'm ill-prepared to answer. Not that I'm particularly ill-prepared. I've been a professional journalist for many years, and I think I know how things work here at the PB pretty well. But people get worked up over the oddest things, and when they do, they call the newspaper.
Like A Prisoner of The Phone
Last Thursday, I answered the phone to discover a man with a vague European accent asking why we haven't run stories on Ukrainian prisoners being released by Russia as part of a de-escalation of hostilities between the two former Soviet republics.
"Who is in charge of your international stories?" he asked.
Uh, our what?
Apparently, European leaders had brokered a deal to return prisoners held by Russia for fighting in Ukraine, and we'd not covered this in the Post Bulletin.
I explained that no one here is "in charge of (our) international stories." We have editors who put stories in the newspaper. These are stories that come from wire services to which we subscribe. None of which, a quick web search showed, had run a story on this event that had happened in the last week or so.
Wires To Blame
This, he insisted, was the problem. Our wire services – the Washington Post, New York Times and Bloomberg News – were not pursuing this story (and here's where it gets odd) because we all hate President Trump or some such thing.
To be honest, his logic was hard to follow and the accent didn't make communication easier. Plus, I tried explaining that we can't control what the wire services cover, and we only run about a page, at best, of "international" news per day, so even if the story was available, there's no guarantee we'd have run it.
In the end, there's not much I could have done for the caller other than sympathize, and the whole thing amounted to 20 minutes of my life spent in a frustrating conversation.
Good Deeds, Seen And Unseen
Of course, the calls kept coming.
On the front page of the Dec. 26 Post Bulletin was an excellent story by hard-working reporter Emily Cutts about what the firefighters AT Fire Station 1 do on Christmas Day. Sort of a "while you're roasting chestnuts by the open fire, they're making sure you don't burn the house down" kind of story.
In the story (and the front-page photo caption) was mention of a woman who brought food to the firefighters who worked on Christmas Day. Seems like a nice thing to do, even if she's the girlfriend of one of the firefighters. No one would complain about that, right? Right?
Wrong. A nice lady called to say she knew of a young woman who'd brought food to the police officers working on Christmas, and she wanted to know why we didn't write about her. "Isn't that just as newsworthy?" the lady asked, directly implying that we'd given short shrift to the second food-bringing woman. "Can you write a story about her, too?"
I went into explanation mode. Well, the story wasn't really about the woman bringing food to the firefighters. It was about how they spent Christmas. And, yes, it's nice that this other woman (whom I'm assuming is the niece or daughter of the woman on the phone) brought some sustenance to the police officers on Christmas day.
"Well," I said, trying to be helpful, "next year if Emily writes a story about how the police spend their day, maybe she'll mention who brought them food." (Note to Emily, I said, "Maybe," so you're not obligated.)
"But it's already happened," the woman said. In her voice I heard the accusation that if I didn't write a story right now about the young lady she knew, I was a bad person. "What good will that do?"
So, here I sit, writing at my desk, the phone looming next to the monitor. Call, if you must, gentle reader, but understand we don't have all the answers or solutions. And even if you bring us food, we still can't make all your news coverage dreams come true.