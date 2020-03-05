What is news?
Honestly, your guess is as good as mine, and I've been doing this for years.
Google the definition – who has dictionaries these days? – and you'll get this explanation: "Newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent or important events."
That's probably about half of what we do around here, and it's a good start on what we, at the Post Bulletin, consider to be "news." But the word goes far beyond that.
Which is why, I'm assuming, we get some of the phone calls we get.
Monday Morning Calls
I usually show up bright and early on Mondays, which means I'm somewhere around the sixth or 10th person in the building by the time I arrive before 8 a.m. It seems new reporter Jordan Shearer, a hard-working colleague already and he's only been here a week, likes to get an early start on his day. The downside of that, he discovered Monday, is that the phone rings and there might be folks with questions or suggestions.
A gentleman from St. Charles called Monday morning to tell us he saw a flock of about 30 or 40 robins in the area, and that we should cover it.
I get it. Are these the first robins of spring? Are they earlier than usual? Is a group of robins really called a "round?"
He suggested we pass along the "news" to Nature Nut Greg Munson.
Here's the problem with that phone call from a "news" perspective. Let's say he gives us the GPS location of those robins. By the time we get a reporter all the way down U.S. 14 to St. Charles, there's a good chance those robins will have bop-bop-bopped along.
And, early, late or on-time, robins in the springtime aren't unusual.
Amazing Ladies Are Everywhere
Not long after Jordan heard the morning robin report (can we call it a Robin Roundup?), the phone rang again. This time, I was quicker on the draw and answered to discover a lady who wanted to talk about her friend. Here's how that conversation went.
Caller: "I have a lady I'd like to nominate."
Me: "Nominate for what?"
Caller: "Well, she's an amazing woman."
Not wanting to contradict the caller, I asked her to tell me about this amazing woman. She explained that her friend, a woman named Gloria, had contracted polio as a young child, spent quite a long time in an iron lung recovering, ended up with one leg shorter than the other but still managed to learn to walk, get a drivers license, get married and raise three children.
The driving part really amazed the caller, though, honestly, anyone who raises more than two kids – the limit for the Wise Woman and me – is amazing in my book and deserves a medal.
I took all the caller's information and thanked her for calling, but, honestly, I'm not sure how this is news. With all due respect to Gloria, she seems like any number of people who overcame a childhood illness to lead a wonderful life. Maybe there's more to Gloria's story that I'm not seeing.
Today the Mayo Clinic is likely treating any number of children who are facing life-threatening illnesses, and we're not writing stories about any of them as they battle their disease or ailment today.
Maybe we should. And maybe, on April 12, the 65th anniversary of the announcement of Jonas Salk's polio vaccine, we should find polio survivors and talk to them about this disease and what it meant to catch it so many years ago.
Under Pressure For News
We all take turns being the Saturday reporter here at the PB. Last weekend, it was my turn.
The hard part about being the Saturday reporter is that you've got to find something interesting to cover, which isn't always easy. This weekend I went to the Physics Demo Show at RCTC.
Was it news? Not by the definition Google gave me.
But it was fun to watch a bunch of kids get excited about science, even if their favorite part was getting a free glow stick or a nitrogen-frozen marshmallow to eat. And, in the end, this wasn't much more newsworthy, at least by the above definition, than robins or Gloria.
So, what is news, or at least worthy of coverage in the newspaper?
Google doesn't have the answer to that and, frankly, neither do I. So keep calling with your suggestions. Unlike physics, deciding what is or isn't news is an inexact science.