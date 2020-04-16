Nearly four weeks. That's how long it had been between stories that required me leaving the house.
The last time I left the house to cover a story, I think, was March 17. I drove to Wabasha to cover the county board meeting – the meetings weren't online yet, but all chairs in the room were about 6 feet from one another, and the room had a 10-person limit.
I'm pretty sure I was No. 10.
They also had an overflow room for people who wanted to watch but not participate. There might have been half a dozen people in the overflow room.
Anyway, after the meeting I'd planned to go to a diner in Kellogg to write about how they planned to deal with the governor's restaurant and bar order that took effect at 5 p.m. that night. But the place was closed for the day.
I drove along until I spotted a police cruiser in a parking lot, pulled up – 6 feet away – rolled down my window and asked for suggestions on a different diner to go to. The officer said, "Follow me," and he drove me to the Eagle Valley Café.
Sofa City, Sweetheart
Since then, I've basically sheltered in place for a month until last Saturday when I went to several gas stations to look at gas prices and talk to people at the pumps.
Three weeks and four days.
Monday, I went to Austin to report on a blood drive. Twice within a week leaving the house for work! I felt almost naughty.
In Austin I got to see one of my colleagues live and in person: hard-working photographer Joe Ahlquist. Joe and online producer/photographer Traci Westcott are the only two who are out and about consistently.
Some days I envy them, but some days I change from sleeping sweatpants to daytime sweatpants, and I don't envy anyone.
Some Permanent Changes
One of the bonuses of all this is city councils, school boards and county boards have had to quickly develop ways to hold online meetings.
And, yes, there are still meetings out there, some of which have little or nothing to do with COVID-19. That's one of the refreshing things I've discovered this week. With a calendar full of meetings, the couple I've virtually attended had little or nothing to do with COVID-19, except maybe the economic aspects of the pandemic.
My big hope is that once this pandemic is done, those same boards and councils will continue to offer online options for attending meetings, whether it be Zoom or Google Meet or Facebook Live.
Some cities – Lake City, Pine Island and Red Wing, particularly among those outside Rochester – have long had this option.
Frankly, having the continuing option to watch nighttime meetings from the stuffed chair is my biggest dream. Even if leaving the house seems like a treat nowadays.