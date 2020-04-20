A dog with bared teeth and loud bark charged to the end of its chain to confront a passerby, who heeded the warning by stepping into the street.
The walker continued until he reached the corner lot where the remains of a tree stripped of its appendages stood. Its trunk is decorated in white, blue and pink hearts and love and peace declarations.
Peace, even in these times of isolation, is hard to find because the mind resists rest, but love directs it to the references found in the Bible, Torah and Quran that refers to the creator, neighbor and stranger.
The wind, which picked up speed at the sun’s rising, cleared the sky of dishwater dullness. What was left behind were pillow-soft clouds that angels delight in and thoughts of those at play on them. Among their number are the oldest sister who died as a teenager and whose portrait had an exalted place above the chair where Mother knitted and prayed; parents married 60 years; and a father-in-law who visited his wife’s grave daily to soothe the heartbreak.
Blackbirds invaded the backyard, cackling and carousing while they swarmed. A lawn chair offered rest and the chance to watch a few cars pass. The wind’s breath carried brown maple leaves across the lawn and into the street; their remains rattled on the cement.
Much time passed before Kathy opened the front door and talked about important things that didn’t invoke a response.
“What are you thinking about?”
The response – nothing important – was an outright lie. Some things are best kept inside out of fear that once exposed might lead to tears.
“You should call your brother,’’ she said.
I wasn’t sure that I could handle it at that moment.
Stan has battled cancer off and on for several years. It’s flared again, which means additional experimental treatments in the Twin Cities. Married when I was a baby, he is more a quasi-father than a brother and a rock in both good times and bad.
“You should call your brother,’’ Kathy said.
We visited for a long while. His radishes have emerged and a couple hills of potatoes (he is always the first to plant them) are in the ground.
“It doesn’t look like we’ll go fishing this year,’’ he said.
Absent a new beginning, a tradition should not end.
Another walk ended at the love and peace tree. I noticed that the sawed-off stumps at the top of the tree are restrained from crumbling by a rope. A few children on bikes and skateboards shout at each other as they pass.
The floor must be swept, and the carpet vacuumed. A mix of the sublime and the mundane comforts in the stormiest of times.