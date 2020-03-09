Tales of Emelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh flew in on a day when dandelion flowers had just started dominating the ground. The children, who were afraid of the big car that moved slowly on the driveway, scrambled to the house before the old man who brought "Lady Lindy" and "Lucky Lindy" knocked.
He was Leo Chicos, tall, lean and apologetic for not calling first. Leo, who was more acquaintance than friend, lived on a farmstead a few miles away. He emptied the contents of a satchel on the kitchen table and unfolded a map.
“Boy, do I have a story for you,’’ he said. “You might not believe it, but it’s the truth.’’
The rest of the morning he went about proving that he knew the whereabouts and fate of Earhart. She was a trailblazing aviator who had captured the world’s attention by being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. She got more attention in 1937 when she, her navigator and airplane disappeared in the Central Pacific Ocean.
She ranked among the heroes that made the Great Depression more bearable. Babe Ruth, movie stars Rudolph Valentino and Mary Pickford, along with Lindbergh and Earhart drew large and adoring crowds. John Dillinger, who robbed 24 banks before being gunned down in Chicago in 1934, was also seen as a hero by many.
Searchers continue to look for Earhart, but have not uncovered proof of her fate.
Leo might never have left southern Minnesota had it not been for World War II. The conflict took Leo to the South Pacific, where he was involved in building airstrips on islands as United States forces hopped closer to Japan.
It was there on an island without a name that Leo said natives led him to what they said was Earhart’s grave. She had been imprisoned by the Japanese and killed when the United States bombed the prison because it was misidentified as an enemy garrison.
It was amazing, he said, that he had discovered her fate quite by accident.
It was important to him that I thought the story to be true. Perhaps it was most important that someone had listened to him for three hours. What was certain is that he was convinced he knew the truth.
Chicos said that Earhart was ever as much a skilled aviator as Lindbergh. As a teenager, I thought I knew everything about Lindy. His status as my hero was cemented during a trip to the Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls.
There was much more to him than the Spirit of St. Louis, the tickertape parades, his ultra-talented wife, Anne Murrow, and the kidnapping and murder of their baby.
There was his September speech in Des Moines in 1941, during which he represented the America First Committee, a group dedicated to keeping America from entering the war. America Firsters were convinced, among other things, that the war was already lost.
“The three most important groups who have been pressing this country toward war are the British, the Jewish and the Roosevelt Administration,’’ Lindbergh said.
The media pounced, branding him an anti-Semite, an Adolph Hitler supporter, and an agent for a foreign power. His reputation recovered somewhat when he flew missions against the Japanese, but his reputation had suffered a mortal blow. After his death, it was revealed that Lindbergh had a secret mistress and three children in Germany.
Pontius Pilot infamously asked, “What is truth?’’ Author and speaker Brad Blanton said, “Life goes on, and the truth changes. That just happens to be the way life is. What was once true is no longer true just a little while later.’’
Truth also can be turned upside down, as in George Orwell’s classic novel “1984.’’ The government of Oceania established a Ministry of Truth, whose mission was to turn lies into truth.
Leo Chicos died at age 99 in 2015. He asked, but I never told him, if I thought his Amelia Earhart story was true. True or not, what is beyond doubt is that the time spent with him and the tales of the aviators was much appreciated.