My 17-year-old has been writing my shopping lists.
It started simply enough. I'd hear him say, "We need bread!" from the kitchen, and I'd yell back, "Write it down!"
"We're out of milk again!" he'd call down the hallway. To which I'd say, "Make a note!"
It was a good system — like having a personal grocery secretary. If that grocery secretary didn't actually do the shopping, but just reminded you of all the things you forgot to buy before you came home from work.
And so, for several months, I'd randomly find yellow Post-It notes on the counter bearing a single word, like "tortillas." Or "eggs." Or "purple bag of Doritos."
But now he's branching out.
And maybe that's because my husband and I have fallen down on our grocery game. Ever since my older son went off to college, we've become a little lackluster in the pantry stocking and meal-planning department.
This doesn't really bother me personally, because I'd be more than happy eating cold cereal for every meal. But I do feel bad when my kid opens the refrigerator for lunch and all we have is cheese, expired sour cream, and 47 condiments. ("Try the ketchup, Bergen! It's delicious!")
So it's no wonder that he's starting to leave reminders. It's also possible that his newfound love of grocery note-leaving is because he's realized the power of the written word.
I mean, Bergen will leave a note reading "orange juice" and 24 hours later, there's a fresh jug of Tropicana in the fridge. That's the kind of magic trick I could get behind, too.
So it's really no surprise that the practice is expanding. Lately, the one-word notes have been replaced with entire lists. It's like Bergen has graduated to perusing the contents of the pantry and refrigerator before making thoughtful assessments about what we're lacking.
You know, like I used to do.
If I give it another week or two, he'll probably move up to meal planning, and then my job is done.
This morning, I woke up to another Post-It on the kitchen counter. Only instead of a single word, it was covered in 10 items preceded by hand-drawn bullet points. And while a couple of the items were fairly self-serving, it was a pretty decent list.
I threw it in my laptop bag on my way to the office and will be stopping at Hy-Vee on my way home to pick up … well, almost everything on it:
· Sliced bread
· Buns
· Orange juice
· Sandwich meat
· Cheese
· Miracle Whip
· Marie Callender's chicken pot pies
· Tortillas
· Texas Pete hot sauce
· Chips
· Snack food
"What kind of snack food?" I asked before leaving the house this morning, in a way that made me sound like this kid's assistant.
"Just snack food," he said. "For snacking."
Since that's all the direction I got, I'm going to assume he means fresh fruits and vegetables. And maybe some lean proteins for good measure.
In other words, the list is up for interpretation. And it's certainly not the last word on what goes in my cart. But it's a solid starting point. And that's important. Because, it turns out, the other people living in my house don't share my enthusiasm for meals consisting solely of cold cereal.
